The Jokowi diploma, Roy Suryo, is disputed to prove before the court





The seventh president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Photo: metrotvnews.com/siti yona hukmana

Jakarta: The controversy of the authenticity of the 7th presidential diploma Joko Widodo is increasingly rotating. Finally, Jokowi officially launched five people to the metropolitan police of Jakarta who doubted the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma from Gadjah Mada University (UGM), one of them was the expert in telematics Roy Suryo. The secretary general (secretary general) of the underground forces (Pasbata), Budi Kuntoro asked Roy Suryo to stop the declaration which was considered deceptive the public and triggered agitation. According to him, a number of declarations made by Roy Suryo and related parties have caused large troubles in the community and tarnished the image of Indonesia in the eyes of the international world. “Roy Suryo does not need to talk a lot. Prepare yourself mentally, prepare information and all the evidence they have. Do not deceive the Indonesian people with misleading news, said Budi in his official declaration, Jakarta, Thursday, May 12. Budi stressed that the words raised by Roy Suryo and his colleagues not only sparked agitation in the country, but also had the potential to harm the dignity of the nation before the world community. Consequently, he reminded each public character to be responsible for the declarations made, in particular those which have the potential to divide the unity. “This concerns the self-esteem of the nation. The news that has been distributed were misleading and dangerous. Consequently, we asked Roy Suryo to stop speaking in the media. Prove the court, do not conduct public opinion legally,” he said. He stressed that his commitment was not caused to make reactive measures. According to Budi, this attitude was considered a form of compliance with the law and the commitment to maintain national unity. We are patient because we obey the law. We do not want this country to be divided. Therefore, we have made no movement. But we ask, Roy Suryo and his friends do not continue to arouse people's anger, he said. In addition, it offends several other figures which are considered to be distributing provocations, such as Dr. Tifa Budi to assess their actions as a form of hatred and revenge for political interests. It calls everyone to be smarter to criticize criticism. “It is time for us to unite. Criticism is valid, but not to destroy. Critics must be built, and not be a division tool, he said. Previously, the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited the metro Jaya Police Integrated Center (SPKT), to report the accusations of a false diploma published by a certain number of parties, Wednesday morning April 30, 2025. Jokowi was accompanied by his legal advice. The report was led with regard to accusations of false diplomas by a number of parties. Previously, Jokowi had denied his false diploma, even he showed a diploma document at the media crew. Not only diplomas from Gadjah Mada University (UGM), but also from elementary to high school. The first diploma shown at the media crew was the diploma of SMAN 6 Solo, SMPN 1 Solo and the TIRTOYOSO SOLO SDN Diploma. Then Jokowi showed a diploma from the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM), that it ensured that it was an original diploma.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metrotvnews.com/read/KYVC44jR-polemik-ijazah-jokowi-roy-suryo-ditantang-buktikan-di-pengadilan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos