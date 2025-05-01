About half of the SNP voters believe that nuclear energy should be part of the Scottish mixture of clean energy production, suggests a survey, despite the long -standing parts.

The survey for the Britain Rémade campaign group, founded by a former Boris Johnson's energy and climate advisor, found that 52% of those who voted for the party in 2021 believe that nuclear energy should be included in Scotland Energy Mix to reach the Net Zero 2045 goal.

Meanwhile, 57% of those who voted for the party in the general elections last year felt the same thing, revealed the survey.

Find out more: The change in nuclear policy “panic” would make “SNP as bad as the conservatives”, warns MSP

In total, 56% of Scottish thought that nuclear energy should be part of the clean energy mixture in Scotland to achieve the objectives, while 23% disagreed, and 21% said they did not know.

Opinion interviewed 1000 Scottish adults between April 22 and 25.

Great Britain Remade describes itself as a basic campaign for economic growth.

The founder Sam Richards said: the message of our survey is clear: with regard to safe and reliable nuclear energy, the SNP is not only out of step with the majority of Scottish people, they disagree with many of their own supporters.

It's time for the SNP to stop saying no to the new nuclear and start listening to people, experts and communities who know what is at stake.

Investing in a new generation of nuclear energy is not only critical if Scotland has to reach its zero 2045 net objective, it is essential for the Scottish economy. Barn could be transformed by SMR (small modular reactor) technology, but the SNPS opposition is on the way.

Tortassation nuclear reactor Scotland has an active nuclear reactor remaining, wrongly in East Lothianwhich should close in 2030.

Last week, the deactivated Hunterston B power plant was declared nuclearless because all the fuel elements were removed before the downgrading.

Despite the survey, the SNP argued that nuclear energy projects remain too expensive to be a viable alternative to renewable power.

The SNP MSP Bill Kidd said: Our goal is to provide a just transition that supports communities and creates long -term economic opportunities to build a truly sustainable future.

Nuclear remains one of the most expensive forms of energy with projects such as Hinkley Point C manages billions of dollars on the budget and late years.

On the other hand, the Net Scotland Zero Transition already offers thousands of green jobs through energy, construction, innovation and engineering. This number will continue to grow.

Simply, renewable energies are cheaper to produce and develop, to create more jobs and are safer than nuclear because they do not leave radioactive waste that will be fatal for generations.

While work trains billions in slow and centralized projects, the SNP focuses on the creation of real and lasting jobs in Scotland now.

Find out more: “ Gaza is the story '': the musicians gather around the patella after having killed your images of deputy

Commenting on the survey, Scottish secretary Ian Murray said: the Scottish government Has a long -standing opposition to nuclear energy, which means that investment, jobs and opportunities for Scottish communities will continue to go south.

The Scottish Government should stop blocking this investment, allow the creation of these jobs and let the revenues flow in Scotland and work in partnership with the British government To deliver it.

The MSP Labour Martin Whitfield said: if we are not acting soon to end this ideological opposition, Scotland will completely lose its nuclear energy capacity, damaging jobs and economics, including East Lothian.

A Scottish work The government will put an end to the block on the new nuclear, offering zero carbon nuclear energy, will launch economic growth and provide significant investments in East Lothian and in the rest of Scotland.

Conservative deputy John Lamont said: it is absolutely ridiculous for nationalists to ignore the majority of Scottish people who support the use of more nuclear energy, especially since it is clean energy that does not harm the environment.