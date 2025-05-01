A Chinese state article suggests that Beijing could be willing to speak with the United States of Donald Trump prices

A social media account supported by Beijing claims that the United States has approached China to discuss prices, which led to Xi Jinping speculation could be open to negotiations from the end of the trade war.

“The United States has proactively contacted China by several channels, hoping to have discussions on the issue of prices,” said Yuyuan Tantian in an article published on his official Weibo social media account, citing anonymous sources.

“Before the United States took substantial action, China does not need to engage in talks with the United States.

“” However, if the United States wants to start contact, there is no harm at this stage for China. “”

“China must observe closely, even to force the real intentions of the United States, to maintain the initiative in negotiation and confrontation,” he concluded.

Yuyuan Tantian is controlled by China Central Television (CCTV), one of the most important official media led by Beijing.

King's College London business lecturer, Xin Sun, told ABC that the language used in the position was important.

“On the one hand, he depicts the United States as more eager to negotiate with China than vice versa,” said Dr. Sun.

“On the other hand, he subtly signals the opening of China to talks. This calculated ambiguity serves two political objectives: first, to shape the public perception by building a story that the United States is withdrawing and that China holds the upper hand; secondly, to lay the foundations for potential future negotiations since the United States is retreating, the commitments will be acceptable and reasonable.”

He said that “mixed signaling”, which included “affirmative and conciliation messages” together, the centralized political system of China was flexible.

“If all Chinese actors adopted a single rigid tone, it would be more difficult for leaders to rotate when circumstances change.

“” China has always had strong incentives to negotiate with the United States; The key is to avoid the appearance of yielding under pressure. “”

Optimistic American officials

US officials, including the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and the White House economic advisor, Kevin Hassett, also expressed the hope of progress in the relaxation of trade tensions.

Hassett told CNBC that there had been “discussions loose everywhere in the two governments” on the prices and the relaxation of China's tasks on certain American products last week was a sign of progress.

“ Improbable '' called Trump Analysts question the statement of the American president that the Chinese chief called him.

Beijing has made little effort to contain his anger against the prices, which, according to him, is equivalent to intimidation and cannot stop the rise of the second world economy.

Instead, he focused on the rallying of the public and global conviction of import borders, showing no interest in a stay.

However, China has discreetly created a list of American manufacturing products which it will be exempt from its 125%reprisal rates, including pharmaceuticals, micropuces and jet engines, Reuters reported, to relieve the impact of the levy.

Scott Bessent did not mention any specific maintenance during a Fox Business Network interview, but said that high tariffs of 145% on the American side and 125% on the Chinese side had to be defused for negotiations to start.

Stock markets around the world have experienced significant slowdowns since Donald Trump's pricing policy was unveiled. (Reuters: Francis Mascarenhas))

“I am convinced that the Chinese will want to conclude an agreement. And as I said, it will be a process in several stages,” said Bessent.

“First of all, we must defuse, then over time, we will start to focus on a more important commercial agreement.”

Chinese Internet users boycott American products The memes mocking the American president and his prices become viral in China.

He said that among the first steps would be to review the failure of China to assert the purchase commitments for American goods within the framework of the Trump 2020 trade agreement of phase 1 “which ended his business war of the first term with Beijing.

This agreement has called upon China to increase the purchase of US agricultural products and services by $ 200 billion ($ 313 billion) per year over two years, but the COVVI-19 pandemic struck just after its signing.

Mr. Bessent also said that “insidious” non -pricing trade barriers and the flight of intellectual property would also be part of negotiations on prices with China, adding: “Everything is on the table for the economic relationship”.

Dr. Sun said that what would happen then could be summed up in the next movement in the United States.

“What will happen then depends on how the American side reacts. If Trump continues to defuse, more substantial commitments can follow,” he said.

Chinese exporters struggling with prices

Once the American president's rates exceeded 35%, they became prohibitive for Chinese exporters.

Nomura Securities said that some 16 million Chinese could lose their jobs once the long-term training effects of a 50% drop in Chinese exports to the United States spawning their path through the economy.

The three things escape Trump on trade In the world of Donald Trump, the deficits are always bad and the surpluses are always good. But he ignores how the American economy has made its way to world domination.

Bessent said the pressure was on China because it depends more on the exports to the United States than vice versa.

“They sell us about five times more than we sell them. So their factories close when we speak,” he said.

“We are entering the holiday season. Orders have placed for this now. So, if these orders have not placed, it could be devastating for the Chinese.”

However, Beijing has been categorical, he will be held and fight, rather than rushing to the negotiating table with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which compare to Trump's prices to “drink poison”.

Donald Trump said in an American media interview last Friday that his administration was discussed with China to conclude a pricing agreement and that Chinese President Xi Jinping called him.

Last week, Beijing denied several times that such discussions took place, accusing Washington of “deceiving the public”.

Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday: “as long as I know, there was no consultation or negotiation between China and the United States on prices.”

Chinese officials have always said that Beijing is open to talks, with the warning that “dialogue and negotiation must be based on equality, respect and mutual benefits”.

Trump said on Wednesday that he thought there was a “very good chances” that his administration could conclude an agreement with China, a few hours after President Xi called on officials to adapt to changes in the international environment, without explicitly mentioning the United States.

