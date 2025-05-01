The diploma of Jokowi Polim, Roy Suryo was invited to prepare evidence and to face the legal process





The Secretary General of the underground forces (Pasbata) Budi Kuntoro firmly asked Roy Suryo to end the Diploma on the Jokowi diploma. Photo / doc. Sindonews

Jakarta – The secretary general (secretary general) of the underground forces (Pasbata) Budi Kuntoro explicitly asked Roy Suryo to end the declaration which was considered to be misleading the public and triggered the national noise. Telematics experts are highlighted linked to the case Indonesian 7th presidential diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi) . – The secretary general (secretary general) of the underground forces (Pasbata) Budi Kuntoro explicitly asked Roy Suryo to end the declaration which was considered to be misleading the public and triggered the national noise. Telematics experts are highlighted linked to the case According to Budi, a number of declarations made by Roy Suryo and related parties have caused large troubles in the community and tarnished the image of Indonesia in the eyes of the international world. “Roy Suryo does not have to talk much. Prepare all the evidence they have. Do not deceive the Indonesian people with deceptive news,” said Budi on Thursday (1/5/2025). Budi stressed that the words raised by Roy Suryo and his colleagues not only sparked agitation in the country, but also had the potential to harm the dignity of the nation before the world community. Consequently, he reminded each public character to be responsible for the declarations made, in particular those which have the potential to divide the unity. “This concerns the self-esteem of the nation. The news that is disseminated have been deceptive and dangerous. Therefore, we ask Roy Suryo to stop speaking in the media. Prove the court, do not legally conduct public opinion,” he said. Pasbata stressed his commitment not to be caused to take reactive measures. According to Budi, this attitude was considered a form of compliance with the law and the commitment to maintain national unity. “We are patient because we obey the law. We do not want this country to be distributed. Budi offended several other figures which have been considered to be distributing provocation, such as Dr. Tifa. It is important to assess their actions as a form of hatred and revenge for political interests. It calls everyone to be smarter to criticize criticism. “It is time for us to unite. Criticism is valid, but not to destroy. Critics must build, not a division tool,” he said. Budi added, Pasbata invited all the Indonesians to remain calm, not to be caused by provocative stories and to always prioritize the spirit of unity to fight against the various development dynamics. The Indonesian people need the contribution of all the elements of society to maintain their stability and their dignity. (ABD)

