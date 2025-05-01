Proposal for indictment by Donald Trump rejected by the High Democrat





A leading democrat rejected the efforts of his colleagues to dismiss Republican President Donald Trump.

“The indictment is sometimes a tool that can be used. This president is not foreign to this; he was dismissed twice,” Representative Pete Aguilar, president of the Democratic Caucus of the Chamber, said on Tuesday.

“But we have no confidence that the Republicans of the Chamber and the Senate would do their job, and it is therefore not an exercise that we are ready to undertake.”

Newsweek contacted Aguilar's office for additional email comments.

File photo: Pete Aguilar (D-CA) is expressed during a democratic audience of the steering committee and democratic policy in the American Capitol on April 10, 2025 in Washington, DC Photo File: Pete Aguilar (D-CA) is expressed during a management and democratic policy audience in the American capitol on April 10, 2025

Trump was dismissed twice during his first mandate as president, but acquitted by the Senate in both cases.

But the Democrats seem divided on how to fight Trump in his second term. Representative Shri Thanedar, a Michigan Democrat, presented seven dismissal articles against Trump on Monday. And the representative of Texas said that he also planned dismissal articles.

However, few democrats have expressed their support for Trump's dismissal because it is unlikely that the measures go anywhere with the Republicans who control both the Chamber and the Senate.

What to know

Thanedar filed seven dismissal articles against Trump on Monday.

They accuse the president of the obstruction of justice, the abuse of the executive power, the usurpation of the power of credits, the abuse of commercial powers and the international aggression, the violation of the rights of the first amendment, the creation of an illegal office, corruption and corruption and tyrannical over-transaction.

Three Democrats in the House – Representative Robin Kelly of Illinois, Kweisi Mfume du Maryland and Jerry Nadler of New York – were removed from his co -teaching of the resolution of indictment on Tuesday.

Kelly and Mfume did it after learning that the effort had not been examined by party leadership, the hill reported. Only the representative Jan Schakowsky of Illinois remained a Coparran on Wednesday afternoon.

Thanedar told Newsweek on Wednesday that he “could not speak for the actions of other members”.

But he said he was continuing the indictment “because Trump blazed the Constitution”.

Meanwhile, Thanedar this week obtained a second main challenger.

Donavan McKinney, a 32 -year -old representative, launched a democratic campaign in the 13th district of the Michigan Congress on Michigan on Monday. McKinney and former state senator Adam Hollier aim to overthrow Thanedar in the second mandate in the primary next year.

What people say

Trump responded to indictment articles during a rally on Tuesday, saying: “Today, they did it again. A guy I have never heard of … Is he a member of the congress? This guy, he said …” Ladies and gentlemen, I will start the dismissal of Donald Trump “. What did I do?

Thanedar said in a statement on Monday: “Donald Trump has repeatedly shown that he was unfit to serve as president and represents a clear and present danger for the constitution of our nation and our democracy. His illegal actions overthrew the judicial system, violated the separation of powers and placed personal power and the 8 above the public service.

When he was asked if he discouraged democrats from presenting articles of dismissal, the chief of the Hakeem House Jeffries told journalists on Monday: “I did not evaluate the articles that were introduced. I did not even have the opportunity to speak with [Thanedar] on this subject. “

What happens next

It is unlikely that Thanedar's efforts to dismiss Trump to go anywhere while the Republicans have a majority in the House and the Senate.

Democratic leaders did not say if they would move to dismiss Trump if they renewed the room and the Senate in the mid-term elections next year.

