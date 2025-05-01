Summit of waves: PM Modi is greeted by Orange; Ambani sees the entertainment industry hit $ 100 billion in 10 years | 5 points





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated on Thursday the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (Waves) 2025 at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai, calling a transformative platform that unites creators, storytellers, innovators and political decision-makers around the world. The current era marks the era of the sunrise of “the orange economy” in India, said the Prime Minister adding that the three pillars of the Orange economy are content, creativity and culture. “We are witnessing the era of the growth of the orange economy. The three pillars of the Orange economy are content, creativity and culture,” he said. Also read | Shah Rukh Khan praises the vision of the summit of the waves 2025, says force like a soft power PM Modi: Dawn of Orange Economy Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of the 2025 Waves as a global platform bringing together artists, innovators, investors and decision-makers from more than 100 countries. “Today, India is becoming a global hub for music, cinema and games. With the booming orange economy, India graphic and animation will be confronted with enormous growth and will bring economic prosperity for the nation,” said the Prime Minister in his main speech by inaugurating the World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit in Mumbai. “In the coming years, the creative economy can increase its contribution to India GDP. Today, India is becoming a global hub for film production, digital content, games, fashion, music and live concerts … It is the dawn of the orange economy in India,” he said. Also read | PM Modi presides over a high Lavel Meeting during the Pahalgam attack; Jaishankar, Doval present Mukesh Ambani: growth of the projected industry Industrial billionaire Mukesh Ambani, president of Reliance Industries, has planned that the India media and entertainment industry, currently estimated at 28 billion USD, could increase by more than 100 billion USD over the next decade. “The media and entertainment industry in India is now estimated at $ 28 billion. It can reach more than 100 billion USD during the next decade. This growth will stimulate entrepreneurship, will generate millions of jobs and create a training effect through the sectors,” said Mukesh Ambani during the speech at the inaugural conference of the Waves 2025. Boney Kapoor: applauding government support Boney Kapoor praised the unified support of the Indian central government and the government of the Maharashtra state for the waves 2025. Boney Kapoor described the initiative as fantastic and expressed its optimism that the summit considerably stimulates the entertainment industry, creating Modis PM encourage and the support of governments. “This is a fantastic initiative,” said Kapoor at the summit, adding, we had the encouragement of PM Narendra Modi. The whole government and government of the Maharashtra support him. It is an excellent decision to stimulate the entertainment industry. Also read | Boney Kapoors Firm and Bhutani Group to jointly develop film City in Jewar Himesh Reshammiya: celebrate creativity The singer and composer of Bollywood Hiesh Reshammiya praised Prime Minister Modis Vision for the promotion of creativity via Waves 2025. Himesh Reshamiya expressed his honor to be part of the summit of waves and described it as a monumental platform for artists and creators, signaling the start of a new chapter for Indias Creative Industries. Participations of Waves Summit 2025 The summit of the waves attracted a stellar range of Bollywood stars and industry leaders, notably Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and many others. In addition to the cinema icons, the event also presented global giants and technology, investors and political decision -makers, all convergent to celebrate and shape the future of the global creative economy under the theme of connection creators, countries of connection.

