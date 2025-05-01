



There were navy blue and red baseball traffic jams from top to the table, strategically placed in front of each member of the cabinet, and each carrying the Golfe of America message.

However, the unorthodox collection of head covering, embroidered with Donald Trumps forced a new name for the Gulf of Mexico old centuries, was far from being the most bizarre aspect of an extraordinary rally of the White House organized by the President on Wednesday.

The meeting of the cabinet to commemorate the first 100 days of the second term of Trumps was, in the opinion of certain commentators of the social media, something more similar to a gathering of Loyalists of Kim Jong-Un in North Korea, each successive speaker trying to surpass the other by praising their dear chef.

There was the sight of Elon Musk, the outgoing chief of the unofficial department of the effectiveness of the government, placing one of the hats of the Gulf of the Gulf Red above the Doge which he already wore.

There was also an outing for a favorite maga Make America Great again the conspiracy theory, with the Secretary of Health, Robert F Kennedy Jr, repeating the demystified assertion according to which 300,000 unaccompanied migrant children were somehow lost by the Biden administration.

Pam Bondi, prevails over the Pom-Pom Girl prosecutor general, which has shed his head on the president when she congratulated him.

Mr. President, your first 100 days have far exceeded that of any other presidency of this country, never, she sprang. [Ive] I have not seen anything like it, thank you.

Recalling her Tuesday visit to the Drug Encompement Administration, she added: They told me that Donald Trump, you removed the handcuffs from the DEA agents.

These are, however, some special allegations made by Kennedy concerning the Biden Health and Social Services Department (HHS) who really raised the eyebrows, coming shortly after the noisy charlatans of the Secretary of Health on the theme of Duck, the mobile phone interrupted Trump, reported the Associated Press.

We have put an end to HHS, as an effector role, the main effector of this country, for children's trafficking, said Kennedy.

He continued: During the Biden administration, HHS became a collaborator of the child trafficking for sexual relations and for slavery. And we have ended this and we are very aggressively and try to find these children, 300,000 children lost by the Biden administration.

During his campaign for the 2024 elections, Trump has repeatedly distorted that government data said on the wrong time that 300,000 migrant children who crossed the unaccompanied border had disappeared and said many of them had been victims of trafficking or likely to have died.

Children were in fact not lost or missing. HHS data only recorded the figures crossing the border and follow-up ceased when they were placed in houses and communities with parents already in the United States.

Kennedy did not develop the aggressive efforts that his department made to try to find children who never lacks lack.

A large part of the rest of the two-hour meeting and a question-answer session with the media were consumed by Trump to talk about the perceived achievements of his first 100 days. He tried to distinguish himself from Tuesday of dark economic data which suggest that the United States could head to a recession on the back of its pricing policies:

I do not take credit or discredit for the stock market, he said. I just say that we inherited a mess.

However, when the stock market soared during the last year of the presidency of Bidens, Trump often insisted that it was because investors were dynamic at the prospect of his return to the White House.

A journalist asked the president on Wednesday if he had spoken with Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, prices that sparked a potentially expensive trade war between countries, and led to predictions of empty shelves before the end of the year while imports dry.

Trump said he hadn't done it and offered his own prediction about how Christmas could look for American families.

Someone said, oh, the shelves will be open. Well, maybe children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, he said.

So maybe the two dolls will cost a few dollars more than normally.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

