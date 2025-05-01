National Security Advisor Donald Trump Bags Mike Waltz





Donald Trump hit the Secretary of State Marco Rubio to be an actual national security advisor after dismissing Mike Waltz and his assistant following a scandal on the use of a private messaging application to discuss military plans.

Trump announced the move of Truth Social Thursday afternoon, saying that Waltz would be nominated to serve as an American ambassador to the UN, keeping a leading role in the administrative foreign policy team.

Mike Waltz worked hard to put the interests of our nations first. I know he will do the same in his new role. In the meantime, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as a national security advisor, while continuing his solid direction in the State Department, Trump wrote. Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to do America and the world again.

Alex Wong, deputy national security advisor, was to leave his post Thursday alongside Waltz, according to two people knowing the situation.

Their enlatal occurs a month after Trump dismissed several officials of the National Security Council after Laura Loodor, an far -right activist, told him that they were not sufficiently aligned with his Make America Great Again movement.

Waltz's mandate has become precarious after accidentally included the editor -in -chief of Atlantic magazine in a signal conversation with senior officials in which they discussed the details of American strikes that are looming in Yemen targeting the Houthi rebels.

The fury on what has become a signalgate threw a cloud on the entire whole national security team, and enveloped the defense secretary Pete Hegseth, who shared sensitive information on the military operation on the cat and separately with family members.

While Waltz was under pressure on signalgate, several people familiar with the situation said that the Maga movement had targeted the former Green Beret of the Army and the Florida Congress member long before the signal scandal broke.

People close to Trump considered Waltz, a foreign policy, like a neoconservative who was more willing to use the American power abroad than the president, who says that he is against the start of wars abroad.

Loomer expressed his concerns about the waltz at a meeting with Trump last month to whom the National Security Advisor attended. She also attacked Wong on social networks and also targeted Ivan Kanapathy, a former fighter pilot who is the highest official in China in the NSC.

Loomer seemed to take credit for dismissals, writing the scalp on the social media site X Thursday.

Hopefully the rest of the people who were to be dismissed but who received promotions at the NSC under Waltz also leave, she added.

In another article, she wrote: Fire Ivan Kanapathy !!!!!!.

Waltzs Exit, who was reported for the first time by independent journalist Mark Halperin, after a little more than 100 days, echoes Trumps in the first mandate, when four different national security advisers Mike Flynn, HR Mcmaster, John Bolton and Robert Obrien each played in the role between 2017 and 2021.

While speculation increased on Walts's position, managers and diplomats in Washington were looking for signs that Trump would replace it with someone who is considered more faithful to the Maga Agenda.

A person familiar with the case said that the main candidates to permanently replace Waltz seemed to be Steve Witkoff, a friend of Trump decades who serves his special envoy in the Middle East, and Stephen Miller, a White House advisor who has been part of the team of presidents since his first mandate.

The other names which were mentioned for the role included Obrien, which now directs its own consulting company, and Richard Grenell, who was Ambassador of Trumps to Germany during his first mandate and is the current presidential envoy for special missions.

Some in the republican wing of the Maga games pleaded for Sebastian Gorka, an official of the White House who is part of the interior circle. The other names of the executive are Chris Landau, an assistant secretary of state who was an ambassador to Mexico during the first term of Trumps, and Michael Anton, responsible for the planning of politicians in the State Department.

