Accused of hate Jokowi, Doctor Tifa firmly denied and claimed to regret having chosen Jokowi in the 2014 presidential election





Not any audiences who suspect that Doctor Tifa is a figure with HAINES JOKOWI. Doctor TIFA also strongly denied the hypothesis. (Photo collage). Bentengsumbar.com – Name of the activist of the social media Tifauzia tyassuma or better known as Doctor Tifa under the spotlights, because it sounds aggressively on the alleged false diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo alias Jokowi in various media and public platforms. Consequently, no audience suspected that Doctor Tifa was a figure of hate Jokowi. Doctor TIFA also strongly denied the hypothesis. “A big mistake (Jokowi hatred). I (the presidential election) 2014 I chose Joko Widodo with Pride,” said Doctor Tifa in the official YouTube Inews program with the title “Live Three Diploma Jokowi testified | People of Voice” on Wednesday April 30, 2025. Doctor Tifa revealed the reason for the choice of Jokowi during the 2024 presidential election because he felt the same elders of the Gadjah Mada University (UGM) Yogyakarta. “I chose President Joko Widodo, because I am proud as a student students (UGM),” said Doctor Tifa. But slowly, the pride of Doctor Tifa to Jokowi wasomed. This follows the disclosure of the diploma and the thesis of Jokowi which are doubtful. “Whenever it is revealed about this diploma, whenever it is revealed on this thesis, it makes me sad. Why my pride, my love, betrayed with a deception that we can prove later in court,” said Doctor Tifa. Doctor TIFA was reportedly reported by the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo to the metropolitan police in Jakarta on Wednesday April 30, 2025. This follows the names of five people, with the initial hospital, Ice, Hospital, T and K, would have accused the false diploma of Jokowi. The initials were a doctor tifa because he often made content and observations on the accusation of false diploma of Jokowi. Doctor Tifa had accused the photo of the Jokowi diploma of being a real face. “No matter how much the plastic surgery will not be sophisticated will not be able to change the five things, unless the chief of the person is replaced by the head of another person. In the case of a photo in” diploma “by a photo of Mulono, the five points are clearly not identical, alias 1 billion percent of difference”, wrote the Doctor Tifa on Wednesday April 30 2025.

