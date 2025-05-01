Trump insists that Greo Garcia has an MS-13 tattoo despite the evidence of modification





During an interview with Terry Moran from ABC News on Tuesday, President Trump insisted that the man his administration had mistakenly expelled towards El Salvador was tattooed on his hand.

On his joints, said Trump, he had MS-13.

Break the band. Return it to about a week earlier, when Mr. Trump in a social position held a photo of the man, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, showing him four tattoos, one with each finger. There was a sheet, a smiling face, a cross and a skull. Above these symbols, the MS13 alphanumeric term had been bunk in the photo, mainly serving as legend, decoding tattoos. (Some gang experts wondered if they are really ms-13 symbols.).).

In the interview with Mr. Moran, the president seemed to believe that the characters who had been tapped in the photo he had triumphantly held in his post of social media was in fact tattoos themselves. Mr. Moran tried carefully to correct the file on this subject, but Mr. Trump had nothing.

Wait a minute, he said. Hey, Terry. Terry. Terry.

Mr. Moran tried again: he did not have the letter

Don't do that, Mr. Trump cut. MS-1-3. He says MS-1-3.

When Mr. Moran said that these characters had been photoshopped in the photo, Trump looked positively mutinated. The exchange went around and around the president who continued to claim, with an increasing exasperation, that these figures and these letters which he wanted so badly that the world saw in fact existed in ink on these phalanges.

He could not resolve to admit that Mr. Abrego Garcia did not tattoo the words MS-13 on his hand.

Why don't you just say, yes, he does, Trump finally told Mr. Moran and, you know, something else.

Asked about the exchange on Wednesday, Kush Desai, spokesperson for the White House, said that the tattoos of Mr. Abrego Garcias were the violent gang badge. But Mr. Desai refused to answer questions about the reasons why Trump would not accept that Mr. Abrego Garcia was in fact not tattooed MS-13 on his hand, and that the photograph with which Mr. Trump had posed in his social media post had been modified.

The subtext of Text-Text and Frack is as follows: The Trump administration had to face an in-depth examination of the courts on its manipulation of Mr. Abrego Garcia, and he chose to respond to this meticulous examination by putting a war of public opinion.

Rather than disclosing the detailed information on the steps it should take to comply with an order from the Supreme Court to facilitate this release of this handle, the administration publishes rather declarations and photographs that have been hammer at home that Mr. Abrego Garcia is a criminal. This is what Mr. Trumps Original Post on tattooed hands was first.

All this is part of a Pr Blitz administration. The Lawnis White House was embellished this week by lawn panels showing the names, faces and alleged crimes of migrants that have been expelled.

As for Mr. Abrego Garcia and his tattoos? This is not exactly the clear image that Mr. Trump would prefer.

The councilors of the presidents argued several times that two courts had judged that Mr. Abrego Garcia was a member of MS-13. In truth, he has never been accused or found guilty of being a member of the gang. But during its expulsion procedure, evidence was presented that it belonged to MS-13, and the judges decided that it was sufficient to keep it in detention during the process.

In fact, an immigration judge in 2019 judged that Mr. Abrego Garcia could not be expelled in El Salvador because he could face the persecution or the violence of a gang there. The judge allowed him to stay in the United States and he obtained a work permit. A federal judge also found proof that Mr. Abrego Garcia is a doubtful member of the gang.

The evidence against Abrego Garcia consisted of nothing more than his hat from Chicago Bulls and his hooded sweatshirt, and a non-corroborated allegation of a confidential informant claiming that it belonged to the western clique of MS-13 in New York a place he never lived, judge Paula Xinis wrote in a prescription this month.

The Trump administration has become more and more zero in tattoos during the identification of Venezuelan migrants as gang members who could be expelled in Salvador prison. Immigration officials have cited marks such as crowns and clocks as proof of belonging to Tren de Aragua, the transnational gang with roots in Venezuela. In an effort to determine the affiliation of migrant gangs, the Department of Internal Security created a dashboard and allocated the points of men for different aspects of their tattoos. Having tattoos associated with the gang was worth four points. A count of eight points was considered proof of belonging to a gang.

But the experts of the police wondered if the tattoos in general provide reliable evidence to identify the gang members. None of them behaves with the message that Mr. Trump pushed, both in his publications on social networks and in his interview on ABC News on Tuesday evening.

