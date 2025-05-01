Police arrest more than 400 in Istanbul May Day Showdown | Northwest & National News





Police arrested more than 400 people in Istanbul on Thursday, officials announced in the midst of an enormous demonstration of force to prevent May 1 demonstrations in the largest city in Turkey. More than 50,000 police officers have been deployed and the key metro, buses and ferrys services were closed as part of the operation. May 1 came with the government involved in a battle with the main party of the Republican People (CHP), following the detention of its presidential candidate Ekrem Imamoglu, mayor of Istanbul. Imamoglu is the biggest political rival of President Rece Tayyip Erdogan. More than 400 people were arrested, one day after 100 people were detained for allegedly planned to protest in the central square of Taksim, where demonstrations have been prohibited since 2013. “The number of arrests that have been reported to us exceeds 400,” wrote the Istanbul branch of the CHD lawyer's group on X. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X that 407 demonstrators had been arrested in Istanbul, while a statement from the Istanbul authorities said 52,656 police officers had been deployed in the city. AFP journalists saw dozens of people detained in neighborhoods on the European side of Istanbul. Several thousand people have gathered in sanctioned demonstrations called by unions on the Asian side of the city. “They blocked all the streets, as if it were a state of emergency,” a student named Murat, who did not want to give his family name, told AFP. “It shows that the government is afraid.” On Wednesday, the Amnesty International rights group urged Turkey to raise the ban on demonstrations in Taksim. “The restrictions on the celebrations of May 1 in Taksim Square are based on completely false security and public order fields and must be raised urgently,” said Dinushika Dissanayake, specialist in amnesty on Europe. As happens every year, the place has been sealed with metal barriers for several days, with a strong police presence. RBA-Vid / GIV / SB / TW

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcrightnow.com/national/police-arrest-more-than-400-in-istanbul-may-day-showdown/article_d6cc03a3-19c6-5199-9f36-08655b269a78.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos