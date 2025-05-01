Politics
PM Modi: Waves is not only an acronym, but a wave of culture, of creativity
Waves 2025: The four -day event, flowing from May 1 to 4, would bring together creative spirits from around the world to discuss and share ideas.
Waves 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated on Thursday the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (Waves) 2025 in Mumbai, not only an acronym but a real wave of culture, creativity and universal connection.
Addressing artists, content creators and creative thinkers at the event to be held at Mumbais Jio World Center, Prime Minister Modi said that the foundation of a global ecosystem of talent and creativity had been laid.
Today, artists, innovators, investors and political decision -makers of more than 100 nations have gathered here under one roof. We lay the basics of a global ecosystem of talent and creativity. Waves is such a global platform that belongs to each artist and creator, “he said.
He added: I had spoken of Sabka Prayas of the ramparts of the Red Fort. Today, my confidence has been strengthened that the efforts will all bring you waves to new heights. I will urge the friends of the industry to continue to maintain as you did at the first summit. The waves will attend several beautiful waves in the coming days. Waves Awards will also be launched in the future, and it will be the most prestigious prices in the field of arts and creativity. “”
#WATCH | PM Modi is aimed at all artists, content creators, creative thinkers at World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025- Waves 2025 in Mumbaithe PM said today, artists, innovators, investors and political decision-makers of more than 100 nations have gathered here under a pic.twitter.com/x0xtkq43ih
Years (@ani) May 1, 2025
Stressing the global popularity of Indian cinema, the Prime Minister said that Indian cinema had popularized the country in all parts of the world. He declared 112 years ago, on May 3, 1913, Raja Harishchandra, the first feature film, was released.
Dadadaheb Phalke was its creator. It was his birthday yesterday. In the past 100 years, Indian cinema has become places, “he said.
In the last century, Indian cinema managed to return popular India in all parts of the world. This is obvious to the popularity of Raj Kapoors in Russia, Satyajit Rays popularity in Cannes and the success of the RRRs in the Oscars, “he said.
Prime Minister Modi also stressed that, in addition to being a country of a more than a billion population, India has much more to offer because it is also a country of billions of stories and more.
PM Modi also said it was the right time to create in India, to create for the world. Our stories have science, fiction and courage. Our treasure basket is very rich and diverse. The great responsibility of the waves is to keep this in front of the people of the world, “he added.
We have transformed the Padma Awards into peoples prices. We have identified those who work in distant corners of the country. People have accepted it with all my heart, “he said.
The Prime Minister also promised to make Indian songs popular around the world. Like Indian Khana, I am sure that Indian Gaana will also become popular worldwide. “”
He also applauded content creators for bringing a new wave to India creativity. He assured that world content will be respected here.
I want to give confidence to everyone from the outside when you come here, you will be connected to India very naturally. India becomes an orange economy. Today, foreign consumers consume Indian entertainment with subtitles. The size of the screen becomes smaller, but consumption increases; The message becomes greater. India food is preferred in the world. I am sure, the Indiaes songs will also be privileged, “said PM Modi.
#WATCH | Mumbai | In Waves 2025, Prime Minister Modi says that, in the coming years, the creative economy can increase its contribution to Indias Gdptuday, India emerges as a global hub for films production, digital content, game, fashion, music and live concerts, it is the dawn of pic.twitter.com/nrdtx1dfvq Years (@ani) May 1, 2025
During this period of an orange economy boom, I mean all content creators, you bring a new wave to India creativity. Our government is with you in your efforts. Skill India, start -up support We are with you to realize your dreams at each stage, “added the Prime Minister.
He also emphasized creative responsibility at the summit, saying that we must save the young generations from anti-humanity ideas “.
Waves 2025
The four -day event, extending from May 1 to 4, would bring together creative spirits from around the world to discuss and share ideas. The event aims to considerably stimulate the Indias media and entertainment industry, which recorded a turnover of 2.5 Lakh RS in 2024.
The 2025 waves will serve as a major gathering of world storytellers, promoting innovation, creativity and collaboration in cinema, series, games and digital entertainment. The event will bring together more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300 companies, 350 startups and managers from more than 90 countries.
The summit will include 42 plenary sessions, 39 sessions in small groups and 32 masterclasses covering various sectors, including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films and digital media. These initiatives aim to promote innovation and position India as a world center for content creation.
Who all participate?
Waves 2025 is expected to present a list of star guests, notably Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and more. Throughout the four -day event, these icons, as well as many other influential personalities from the entertainment industry, engage in important discussions on the future of cinematographic and digital content.
Waves is about to become a leading platform for the India entertainment industry, pushing the limits and expanding its global presence. Organized by the Federation of Indian Commerce and Industry Chambers (FICCI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Create in India Challenge, the summit promises to be a revolutionary event.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
