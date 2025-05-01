



Three Republican senators join the Democrats to vote for a resolution to oppose the trade policy of the American presidents.

The American Senate rejected an effort to block American President Donald Trumps Prices in the midst of bipartite concerns concerning the impact of its commercial salvas on the economy.

The US Congress House High Congress voted 49-49 to postpone resolution on Wednesday, a few hours after government data showed that the US economy had decreased for the first time in three years.

Three Republican Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted for the measure in a rare Trump reprimand on his own party, as well as all the current Democrats and independent.

The American Senate cannot be an inactive spectator in pricing madness, said Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, who represents Oregon, before the vote.

Congress has the power to set prices and regulate global trade.

The resolution was largely considered as a symbolic gesture because it was unlikely to gain ground in the House of Representatives controlled by the Republican and would have finally subjected Trumps Veto Power.

It is always a debate that deserves, because, you know, if a month, we have massive prices take place, and we have a massive sale on the stock market, and we did not have a first good trimester of growth, and if it is even worse in the second quarter, people would begin to ask, is it a good policy, or is it a bad policy? Paul, who co -spared the resolution, said about the failure of the vote.

Trump has played fears that his radical prices, including a 145% function on China, can tip the United States in the recession.

On Wednesday, the United States Ministry of Commerce said that the economy had contracted 0.3% in the first three months of the year, a period that occurred before Trump imposed its steepest prices.

A recession is generally defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

