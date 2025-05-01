Politics
Jokowi reported five names related to the false diploma accusations, observe: it is good to make a medical-legal audit
Indoposco.id -The director of the Muslim Change Movement, Arbi, stressed that the police were to make the factual disclosure of the authenticity of the diploma of Jokowi, and not only investigate the alleged broadcast of slander and hoaks, as indicated by the former Indonesian president Joko Widodo with five names at the Jakarta Metropolitan Police on Wednesday 4/30/2025).
According to the Muslim Arbi, the settlement of this case is in fact easy, if Jokowi since the start of this case has only surfaced in the community to show its original diploma.
He also revealed that the start of this case had been deployed where Jokowi was considered cooperative on the accusations reported by the community of his false diploma from Gadjah Mada University (UGM). Including during the hearing linked to the criminalization of Bambang Tri which was accused of defamation in Jokowi.
“The question of the fake diploma of Jokowi collapsed since he was still as a residence before the solo court, where Jokowi could not prove it before the judge. Only a photo of legalized copy was shown by the prosecutor of the defender of defenders Bambang Tri, the profile of Eggy Sujana. (1/5/2025).
Thus, in the call of the High Court of Semarang, relieving the bambang sorting of 6 years to 4 years with accusations of propagation of hatred.
In fact, said Muslim, the accusation of the propagation of hatred was not clear his indictment. Because the community knows this false diploma file which was initially written by Bambang Tri Senior Journalist in the Jokowi Undercover 2 book. If the Jokowi diploma was originally, “he said.
“So, at that time, it was in fact easy to prove it. Jokowi has just told the driver to take and bring him to the court so that he could be proven by the prosecutor of the solo district court during the bambang tri criminal session. It turned out that this was not done. Then, the public asked where the diploma of the Solo elections was as the Solo Mamecre.
Muslims also explained that the Jokowi diploma case also continued to be prosecuted before the Jakarta district court. “The original diploma did not appear either. Even if it proves that it is easy. Jokowi sent a diploma to the court through his lawyer,” he said.
In addition, Muslim said, Jokowi did not want to show his original diploma to the Ulama team and militant lawyers (TPUA) who had come to his residence in solo, on the grounds that there was no order from the judge.
“But strangely, Jokowi has rather shown a diploma to journalists even if it was forbidden to take photos through photos or videos. It is more and more an interrogation point of the public, why is Jokowi still not open to the public concerning his original UGM diploma,” he said.
Muslims also underlined the slow disclosure of the false graduate diploma case which was also reported by TPUA represented by Damai Haris Lubis and Egi Sudjana at the criminal investigation police in December 2024, but the report was only BAP on April 28, 2025.
“It should have been since December 2024. The TPUA, Eggy et al report have been treated. Thus, before treating the Jokowi report by metro police. The criminal investigation should investigate and treat the TPUA report. The police should therefore deal with the diploma with a medical-legal audit.
As we know, the question of the accusation of false diplomas against the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, has entered a new phase.
Through his lawyer, Jacob Hasibuan, former president Jokowi officially reported five parts with the initial hospital, ES, hospital, T and K to the metropolitan police of Jakarta for an alleged dissemination of slander and hoaks who contaminated the honor of the Head of State.
According to him, up to 24 videos and 24 objects related to the alleged dissemination of slander had also been reported by President Joko Widodo.
“The alleged violation would have been carried out by a certain number of parties, the initials which can be mentioned include hospitals, hospitals, ice, T and K,” he told the metropolitan police in Jakarta on Wednesday (30/04/2025).
He said that his party had submitted the identity of the parties reported to the investigator, while the explanation of the substance of the case was fully subject to the police authority.
“We have submitted this case to the investigator, and for the moment, the process is still at the investigation stage. Consequently, we respect the course of the legal process and submit it to the police to provide additional explanations related to the material,” he said.
Former President Joko Widodo said reports on charges of false diplomas had not been made until the time because he was still in office and considered the question had been finished.
However, as the problem continues to drive, Jokowi assesses that the legal steps become the best choice so that this problem is brilliant and complete, although, according to him, this case is classified as light. (dil)
