Somewhere during my first trips to the United States during the inaugural electoral campaign of Obamas, I must have slipped into a parallel Batman Universe – A strange combination of the original version of Adam West Campy and Original Bumpy which was broadcast on television in the 60s (“Quick, Robin – To The Batmobile!) And the subsequent and coupement films by Christopher Nolan, featuring the dark and emblematic joker of Heath Ledger in sexy -cornet training.

In particular, politics now seems increased as if a Hollywood studio had returned the script to the writer by saying that we need more theater, more extreme, more crazy and do not worry about all this having a sense – the public just wants the non -stop rush of the adrenaline of an imminent disaster!

On June 23, 2016, I woke up to find that Great Britain voted to leave the European Union. Not crazy, you can say, but what followed was surely right. After David Cameron resigned from having stupidly called the referendum first to appease the Eurosceptics of his conservative party, we had Boris Johnson – a vortex with the hair clown of Latin quotes and half -finished policies which had not succeeded in the building of the United Kingdom of the EU as a man brought back with a boat which he had not finished enough. In one way or another, Churchillian and Cartoonish, he made the chaos strangely deliberate while going to the unionists of Northern Ireland to bring them to accept his agreement on Brexit with the EU. They evoke little sympathy, since they voted for Brexit believing that this would guarantee the future of Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom (while crossing their fingers for a hard border again on the island of Ireland). How did it work, DUP?

Then, we had Liz Truss who swept the number 10 as a libertarian scarecrow with a calculator and exploded 45 days later (his Prime Minister unable to compete in longevity issues with a lettuce head), destroying the British markets with its economic plan that even extreme neoliberals found nuts. Her genius appears in the fact that she is completely unconscious of the way she is incompetent and stupid.

Finally, Rishi Sunak intervened as the substitute teacher in a difficult school in the city center – calm, well tidy and hoping that no one looks too closely (or the tax status of his wife). He is the first Prime Minister to seem to have been generated by LinkedIn and despite his efforts (the best?), He saw the Conservative Party implode in the last elections.

Now the United Kingdom has a pair of safe hands in Keir Starmer work – a man so cautious that he makes beige by a radical appearance. Starmer has spent years surgically eliminating any trace of work drama, such as a lawyer who expelled Christmas cards in recent years. He is the political equivalent of me leaving the tea sachet in a cup of tea offered in the event of an offensive anyone.

Later in 2016, in a torsion really worthy of a bad film B, I woke up again (I needed to stop doing it) on November 9 to discover that Donald Trump had been elected American president, defeating Hillary Clinton, probably the worst candidate that the Democrats could have made after the campaign of Bernie Sanders.

Trump is the media star who transformed the White House into a final of the reality TV season. He ran on a platform of “Make America Great Again” and delivered a performance that was part of the political drama, partly of the circus – only with more nuclear codes and really horrible guest stars. His live presidency was like looking at someone juggle with chainsaws while saying how a stable genius were – you could not look away and did not know if he had to laugh or panic, especially since we were all essentially in the same room as the chainsaws.

The catshow hosts at the end of the evening had their fodder for entertainment, but at least it would be finished in four years how much damage could Donald Trump do? A lot apparently. Because then came the pandemic coche at the beginning of 2020 – the global crisis which transformed all the salons into an office, gymnasium and daycare, while trying to claim that the calls zoom slowly eroded our desire to live. It was a time when social distancing became one thing and masks were sort of both a security declaration and the hated object of conspiracy theorists. If the virus did not kill us (which he did), it certainly redefined the way we think of personal space, hygiene and how really we liked our family.

During the pandemic, Trump made several breathtaking movements: suggesting an injection of disinfectant to heal the cocovast, several times minimized its gravity and pushed unproven treatments such as hydroxychloroquine (or horsepower tranquilizer). He has also made fun of a mask heaviness and has undermined experts like Dr Anthony Fauci while his delayed response, his mixed messaging and his lack of national cohesive strategy aggravated and would see that the United States has nearly 1.2 million deaths.

But at the beginning of 2021, we saw the end of Trump, although after the January 6 insurgency where a lot of Maga characters for the most older and stranger stormed the very slightly defended buildings of the Capitol after Trump decided that the election had been rigged – because he lost. “Sleepy Joe” Biden promised to restore normality as American president and despite notable economic victories often seemed to be sleepy. Balancing the crises with someone's energy always on the verge of increasing while looking at you, he managed to sail in his presidency like the calm uncle at Christmas – well -intentioned, but often out of synchronization with chaos and republican malignancy around him. However, the economy has improved, unemployment has dropped and the position of the United States in the world has increased again.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin, the self -proclaimed man, in a straight move outside a bad spy novel decided to take control of Ukraine and create a geopolitical disaster after having stupidly believed the strength of his own administration and corrupt army. While arrowing his muscles and riding a naked shirt, his invasion transformed him with a modern bismarck into the badly acted Russian badly from each James Bond film which claims victory and leaves before the conclusion of his genius plan … which then fails immediately.

This is all aside from the Israeli Invasion of Gaza and the Killing of Unbelievable Numbers of Innocent Palestinian Civilians Following the Hamas Terrorist Attack of October 7th, 2023. Israel's onslaught on Gaza is led by youngest. Of Clinging to Power While Dodging Corruption Charges in a masterclass about How Long You Can Judicial Investigations.

Speaking of judicial investigations on the judicial plan, the incredible did not occur and Donald Trump returned predictable as American president. This time, he did not manage his book to contest false elections because he won the popular vote against Taylor Swift. Now, the oligarchs and the businessmen who elected her are shocked (shocked, I tell you!) That Trump again crossed the stock market and will probably push the world economy in chaos if he stands at his beautiful rates of the Liberation Day – as he had promised during his campaign. And this film B Seasons B barely started.

In fact, maybe we need Adam West like a real Batman: Holy Shit, Batman, lets down the prices. “”

Why not? This is the world in which we live now