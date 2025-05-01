Donald Trump's approval rating takes an unexpected turn





Donald Trump's former outdated image as a solid intendant of the economy is faced with a dramatic reversal, according to new polls, which suggests that the greatest political force of the president has become a major responsibility.

Why it matters

Trump began his second term with higher approval ratings than ever. But in recent weeks, the polls have started to show its popularity rating firmly underwater after having published its new prices program for the “Liberation Day”, which has shaken the markets and increased concerns about inflation and a possible recession.

What to know

For years, Trump's economic messaging – perfect on tax reductions, deregulation and a “America First” commercial program – was its political armor. Even when its global approval ratings have appeared, voters have always given it the highest marks on the economy. This is the problem that helped him pass the 2016 elections, supported his presidency and remained a central pillar of his campaign in 2024.

But this firewall now shows serious cracks.

A new Navigator research survey conducted from April 24 to 28 among 1,000 registered voters find that Trump's approval on the economy plunged to a net -16.

Only 40% of Americans approve its management of the economy, while 56% disapprove of. This represents the lowest economic note for Trump in the history of Navigator's follow -up – and a spectacular change for a president who has built a large part of his brand around the promises of prosperity, growth and job creation.

President Donald Trump speaks at a meeting of the cabinet at the White House on April 30, 2025. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting of the cabinet at the White House on April 30, 2025. Evan Vucci /

Among the independents, the figures are even more disturbing. Trump's net economic approval among this critical voting block is -31, pointing out of confidence of the voters even who have once the most trusted on financial issues.

On specific economic concerns, Trump does not behave better. Its clear approval on inflation and the cost of living fell to -29. On prices – once a signature policy intended to protect American industry, its approval is at -26. Among the self -employed, only 18% approve of its pricing policies. In both problems, support is now limited mainly to the Republicans who identify with the Maga movement.

The survey, which has an error margin of ± 3.1 percentage points, reflects an increasing anxiety of voters after the announcement of Trump on April 2 of the new prices of the “Liberation Day”. The scanning movement has taken a tour of the markets, triggering an immediate sale which was followed by a rebound a few days later. But political damage may have already been caused.

The treatment of the situation by Trump seems to have deepened public discomfort. Voters are increasingly fear that its economic policies can stir up inflation or tip the country into a recession. According to an HQ / New Decisionmentation Survey, conducted from April 23 to 27 among 1,448 registered voters, 82% of Americans are worried about a potential recession under Trump. Almost half said they were “very worried”, while only 4% said they were not at all concerned.

Inflation remains in the lead: 91% of respondents said that they were at least somewhat concerned about the price increase, and 59% identified inflation as the biggest problem that the country is confronted. The economy contracted 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025 – the first decrease in three years – approaching only the economic anxiety of the public.

Trump responded to the latest data on social networks on Wednesday, putting the blame on his successor. “It's Biden's stock market, not Trump's,” he said. “I did not take over before January 20. Prices will soon start to launch, and companies are starting to move to the United States in record numbers.”

But the figures tell a different story. According to the same survey Decision Desk / Newsnation, 53% of Americans think that the country is worse on economics than a year ago. Asked about the prices, 64% said they were hurting consumers and increased prices, while only 36% said they were protecting American jobs. The survey had an error margin of +/- 2.4 percentage points.

Donald Trump's approval notes

As the economy has taken a hit, Trump's overall approval ratings have also decreased in recent weeks.

The Newsweek tracker shows that Trump's approval rating is currently 44%, while 53% disapprove of, marking one of his lowest approval notes to date.

Other surveys have also shown this trend. In the latest Yougov / Yahoo survey, carried out from April 25 to 28 among 1,597 respondents, its approval increased from 44% in March to 42%, while disapproval increased from 50% to 53%, widening its net negative from –6 to –11. The survey had an error margin of ± 2.9 percentage points.

Emerson College also published a survey yesterday, which showed that Trump's approval rating had dropped marginally, from 47%to 45%, since March, while his disapproval rating remained the same with 45%. The last survey was carried out from April 25 to 28 among 1,000 registered voters and had a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

Trump also saw a drop in the latest navigator poll, which suggested that 44% of Americans approve of Trump's performance as president, while 54% disapprove of. This is down compared to a 48% approval rating in February and against a 49% disapproval rating.

Meanwhile, the latest CNN survey, led from April 17 to 24 among 1,678 respondents, suggested that it had the lowest approval rating for any president after 100 days since Dwight D. Eisenhower and that Trump is now less popular than it was at the same time during his first mandate.

The Newsnation survey has shown that a majority, 56% of respondents, so far disapproved of the performance of Trump's second term and 44% have approved.

But opinions are clearly divided according to festive lines. The survey showed that 86% of Republicans approved its performance, while only 10% of Democrats said the same thing.

Trump on Tuesday rejected the recent approval rating survey, which he called “false”.

How Donald Trump's approval rating is compared to the first trimester

The Realclearpolitics tracker showed that on May 1, 2017, the Trump approval rating was 43%, while his disapproval rating was 52%, which gave him a net approval of -9 points, which makes Trump margainly as unpopular now as the same point in his first visit to the Ovale office.

However, other polls have shown that Trump is less popular now than it was at the same time during his first mandate.

How Donald Trump's approval rating is compared

The approval rating of 44% of Trump is lower than that of former president Joe Biden at the same time of his presidency. On May 1, 2021, Biden was 54%, with a 42%disapproval rating, according to Realclearpolitics.

While Trump started his second term with higher approval ratings than ever, according to Gallup's first survey on Trump's second term, carried out between January 21 and 27, he was still less popular than any president since 1953 at the start of a mandate and the only one starting with an approval note below 50%. Gallup said Biden started his first mandate with a 57%approval rating.

And according to compiled data from Gallup by the American presidency project, Trump ranks well below other presidents recently elected after 100 days, going back to Eisenhower, who had a 73%approval rating.

Other elected presidents benefited from solid support from the American public just over three months in their conditions: John F. Kennedy 83%; Richard Nixon 62%; Jimmy Carter 63%; Ronald Reagan 68%; George HW Bush 56%; Bill Clinton 55%; George W. Bush 62%; and Barack Obama 65%.

What happens next

Trump's approval rating could fluctuate in the coming weeks, according to the results of key events, including critical negotiations in the Russian-Ukraine war, the evolving tariff situation and concerns about a recession.

