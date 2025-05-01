Mike Waltz is as Trump's national security advisor in the major upheaval





Washington President (AP) Donald Trump said on Thursday that he appointed his national security advisor Mike Waltz to serve as a United Nations ambassador in a major upheaval of his national security team.

The President said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would simultaneously serve as an interim national security advisor while retaining his post in the State Department.

Trump announced that the movements shortly after News announced that Waltz was leaving the administration, just a few weeks after revealing that he added a journalist to a reported cat used to discuss military plans.

I am happy to announce that I will note Mike Waltz to be the next United States ambassador to the United Nations. Since his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as national security advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put the interests of our nations first, Trump wrote on social networks.

In the meantime, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as a national security advisor, while continuing his solid direction to the State Department. Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to do America and the world again.

There is a precedent for the Secretary of State to serve simultaneously as a national security advisor. Henry Kissinger held the two posts from 1973 to 1975.

Waltz was the subject of a meticulous examination in March after the revelations he added journalist Jeffrey Goldberg to a private text chain on the signal of the encrypted messaging application, which was used to discuss the planning of a sensitive military operation of March 15 against Houthi activists in Yemen.

The national security advisor of the White House, Mike Waltz and the Chief of the White House staff, Susie Wiles, listen to President Donald Trump who meets Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval White House office on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Evan VUCCI)

Trumps the decision to move Waltz to the United Nations comes from weeks after making her choice for the position, representative Elise Stefanik of New York, of consideration.

Stefanik underwent a confirmation hearing, but his appointment was withdrawn in March because his vote to advance the agenda of the Trums remains crucial for the Republicans in the House.

I am deeply honored to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation, Waltz said about the appointment.

An ally of the president's far right, Laura Loomer, had targeted Waltz, telling Trump in a recent oval office conversation that he needed to serve aid which, according to her, are insufficiently faithful to the Make America agenda again.

Waltz served in the room representing Florida for three terms before being operated for the national security advisor.

The National House House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and the White House advisor Stephen Miller listen to President Donald Trump speaks to journalists as he signs decrees in the White House Oval Office on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Evan VUCCI)

During his second term, the Republican President had sought to avoid the tumult of his first four years in power, during which he traveled four national security advisers, four chiefs of the White House and two secretaries of state.

The episode of the signal chain has also shown that the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, provided the exact calendars of Warplane launches and when the bombs are falling. Waltz had previously assured the full responsibility for building the chain of messages and administration officials described the episode as an error, but an error that caused the Americans. Waltz argued that he did not know how Goldberg ended up in the messaging channel and insisted that he did not know the journalist.

Trump and the White House that insisted that no classified information was shared on the text chain was held publicly in Waltz throughout the episode. But the besieged national security adviser was also as a seat of personalities such as Loomer, who complained to the administration officials that she had been excluded from the process of verification of the assistants of the National Security Council.

The national security advisor of the White House, Mike Waltz, left the administration just a few weeks after it was revealed that he added a journalist to a reported cat used to discuss military plans, according to two familiar people with the problem on Thursday.

In his opinion, Waltz counted too much on the neoconservatives referring to the Bellician neoconservatives within the Republican Party as well as other types of lionçaries were not types of Maga-Maga.

While the reports were starting to circulate that Waltz could leave the administration, Loomer seemed to take credit in an article on the social media site X, writing: scalp.

Hopefully the rest of the people who were to be dismissed but who received promotions on the NSC under Waltz also leave, wrote Loomer in another article.

Loomer had taken a similar victory tour when several other NSC officials were dismissed last month one day after meeting Trump.

The questions also revolve around Hegseth and its role in the reported cat.

While Waltz installs it, Hegseth has displayed hours for plane launches and bombs in the unsecured application and share the same information with dozens of people in a second conversation, including his wife and brother.

The Associated Press reported that Hegseth had also bypassed the Pentagon safety protocols to set up an unwelcome line for a personal computer in his office – alongside the terminals where he received classified information. This raises the possibility that sensitive information could have been put at risk of hacking or potential surveillance.

The Pentagon Inspector General investigates the use of HegSeth's signal, and he faced criticism from Democrats and even some Republicans. He added to the turmoil of the Pentagon at a time when Hegseth rejected or transferred several close advisers. However, Trump has maintained public confidence in Hegseth.

The passage of Waltz of the national security advisor to the candidate of the UN ambassador means that he will now have to face the confirmation process of the Senate that he was able to avoid in January.

The process, which has proven to be difficult for a number of choices of Trumps, will give legislators, in particular the Democrats, the first chance to grill Waltz on its decision to share information on an imminent American air strike. The group cat, created by Waltz, included several senior officials of the Trump administration and the editor -in -chief of Atlantic magazine.

–

The author of the Associated Press Tara Copp and Matthew Lee contributed to this report.

