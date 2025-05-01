



May Day Protests against Trump

Protests and demonstrations of May 1, many Trump, in the world 02:20

Many demonstrators during the demonstrations in May, around the world, have united angry with President Trump's agenda as they marked International Workers' Day.

The leaders of the French Union condemned the “trumping” of global policy, while in Italy, the demonstrators of May Day paraded a puppet of the American president and the Italian Prime Minister in the streets of the city of the north of Turin.

In the United States, the demonstrators protested against the repression of Mr. Trump's immigration, as well as what certain organizers have called a radical aggression against work protections, diversity initiatives and federal employees.

Union leaders in Germany warned that prolonged work days and the increase in anti-immigrant feeling dismantled work protections. Thousands of people have walked behind banners denouncing fascism and war in Bern, Switzerland – part of a broader reaction against the global push of hard policy.

In the Philippines, the head of the protest, Mong Palatino, warned that “Trump's tariffs and policies” threatened local industries and the livelihoods of people.

The image of Mr. Trump is looming during the day – literally – in Japan, because a truck in a walk in Tokyo transported a doll made to look like him and several signs showed his face. The demonstrators called for higher wages, gender equality, health care, help in the event of a disaster, a cease-fire in Gaza and at the end of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

See the photos of some of the demonstrations below.

The supporters of the rights of immigrants from the United States demonstrated during a May rally outside the Philadelphia Federal Justice Palace on May 1, 2025. The Matt Rourke / AD demonstrators hold out of signs while walking during a solid coalition gathering in May in Washington, DC, May 1, 2025. Brendan Smialowski / AFP Via Getty Images The demonstrators bear a huge replica of the declaration of independence while they are going through Washington, DC, during a solid coalition rally on May 1, 2025. Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images France Datmator The demonstrator holds a sign by reading “working less to be happy” during a rally in Paris, May 1, 2025. Langsdon / AFP via Getty Images A demonstrator sends fireworks to the anti-riot police during a rally in May in Nantes, Western France, May 1, 2025. Venance of Lyenes / AFP via Getty Images Germany Protesters gathered with a false rock “in Mars,” in reference to the technological billionaire Elon Musk, to President Argentin Javier Milei and Probable chancellor, May 1, 2025. Maryam Maje Mars “May 1, 2025. Maryam Majd / Getty Images A demonstrator has a Turin extraterre mask, Italy. Stefano Guidi / Getty Images A man with a puppet representing Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a demonstration of May 1 on May 1, 2025, in Turin, Italy. Stefano Guidi / Getty Images Philippines The demonstrators destroy an effigy with the face of the Philippin President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and President Trump during a demonstration of the Labor Day in Manila on May 1, 2025. Jam St Rosa / AFP via Getty Images Shout Slogans during a demonstration of the Labor Festival in Manila on May 1, 2025. Expressing their rejection of a Japan submitted to the United States as they participated in the May 96 rally on May 1, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. David Mareuil / Anadolu via Getty Images Signs on a truck denounces the Japanese substance in the United States while people participate in the rally of May 9, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. David Mareuil / Anadolu via Getty Images Turke -day turkeys like DAY on May 1, 2025 in Athens, in Greece. Milos Bicanski / Getty Images

