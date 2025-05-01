Jokowi obtained 35 questions about the accusation of false diploma





Suarausantara.com- The 7th president of RI Joko Widodo or Jokowi was discovered on Wednesday April 30, 2025, visited the Jaya regional police police to make a report of false diplomas. By making reports of false diploma accusations, Jokowi obtained 35 questions from the metropolitan police in Jakarta. Jokowi said on the 35 questions posed by the police, namely the activities when she was sitting in the class bench that was crossed at Gadjah Mada (UGM) University Yogyakarta. “There are of course the preliminary issue, then the story of Mr. Jokowi was also asked,” Jokowi's lawyer Rivai Kusumangara told the Jakarta metropolitan police, Jakarta, on Wednesday April 3024. Jokowi said Rivai, in addition to giving an explanation of the activities during the UGM college, also explained that this concerned the alleged criminal acts he reported. “How was the first time in college, all activities, so of course the most specific, most likely on the events of alleged criminal acts committed,” he said. In his report, Jokowi also accompanied 24 evidence, including graduation from primary school to university. “Yes, Mr. Jokowi had clearly shown the secondary school, secondary, secondary school diploma to his UGM conference, everything had been shown to investigators. Pak Jokowi also firmly informed us,” he said. Previously, Jokowi reported the issue of the false graduates of the metropolitan police in Jakarta. Jokowi said the accusation of false diplomas had been brought into the field of law. Jokowi on the opportunity to speak to the media crew after making a report said that the problem was actually a light problem. “It is actually a light problem, what cases, accusations of false diplomas,” Jokowi told the metropolitan police of Jakarta, Jakarta. Jokowi did not explain who he pointed out and was linked to which article. However, Jokowi stressed that this question was very far away and had to be brought into the field of law so that it was clear. “But that must really be brought into the field of law so that everything is clear and clear, that's all of me,” he said. Jokowi said the accusation of false diplomas was only reported because he had finished serving as president. Jokowi first considered that the accusation would end, but it would continue. “Later, the detailed team of the legal advice will be questioned,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://suaranusantara.com/nasional/107127/jokowi-dapat-35-pertanyaan-dari-penyidik-soal-tudingan-ijazah-palsu-ditanya-kegiatan-selama-kuliah/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos