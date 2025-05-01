Politics
The polls close in the competitions that could see the work and the conservatives undergo losses
The polls closed in a series of elections across England, which could see Nigel Farages Reform Uk Deal blows both at work and to the Conservatives.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Keir Starmers Labor faces a battle to keep the siege Runcorn and Helsby in the municipalities, with a reform hoping to take place in power won convincingly during the general elections in 2024.
Kemi Badenoch faces his first test as a conservative leader with the prepared party for a difficult set of results, both, the reform and liberal democrats hoping to steal the council seats challenged in 2021 at the height of the popularity of Boris Johnsons with the conservative voters.
The by -election of Runcorn and Helsby was triggered when the former Labor MP Mike Amesbury resigned after admitting to having struck a constituent.
The result of 2024 suggests that it should be a safe work seat, Amesbury won 53% of the vote, but the Sarah Pochin reforms are the favorites of the bookmakers to win an electoral victory.
More than 1,600 seats on the board are to be won over 23 local authorities, while four regional mayors and two local mayors will be elected.
Mr. Farage said he wanted to break the bipartite system.
He said: We led a solid campaign. The two main parts are more afraid of the results this evening than us.
But Sir Keir said that voters were faced with a clear choice between work politicians working together to make changes in Britain or chaos and division with parties that have no change plan.
The president of the Labor Party, Ellie Reeves, said that the elections were still going to be a challenge for her party, because they were largely in regions dominated by the conservatives, often for decades.
She recognized that voters did not quite feel the benefit of the changes made since Sir Keir took office.
However, the results are revealed this evening, this Labor government will go further and faster by overthrowing our country and giving Great Britain the future it deserves, she said.
Ms. Badenoch said that the Conservatives would offer better services and a lower tax, but she recognized that her party is faced with a difficult set of results.
A conservative spokesman said: Tonight will be the first real test of the Labor government of Keir Starmers, 10 months after winning an unprecedented majority in the general elections.
The conservatives began to renew our party under the leadership of Kemi Badenochs.
But we have also always been clear that it would be difficult elections for the party defending an incredibly high watermark of 2021 when we took two thirds of all the seats.
If the general elections of 2024 were reproduced on the battlefield today, we would lose control of almost all the advice.
Lib Dem, Sir Ed Davey, said Ms. Badenoch had faced a calculation in the polls while the former conservative voters through the counties of the interior gather behind the liberal democrats.
He said: We expect to see big gains against the conservatives in their former Heartlands of the Middle England.
The Green Party also hoped for success in local contests, Co-Leader Carla Denyer saying: we take seats in the two conservatives and work in the country as electors, of course, we move away from the old tired parties that have done everything.
