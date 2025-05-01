Kartik Aaryan excuses nervously to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech: “… please forgive me” – Watch the video

Kartik Aaryan made a significant appearance at the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (Waves) 2025, held at the Jio Convention Center in Mumbai from May 1 to 4. Dressed in a classic white ethnic set, the actor walked on the red carpet and also took the stage to address Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other estimated dignitaries present at the event.

Kartiks crushing the first address to PM ways

Kartik then went to Instagram to share photos and a video from the summit. While his elegant look praised, it is the video of him speaking during the event that really stood out. Addressing Prime Minister Modi for the first time, Kartik admitted that he felt overwhelmed by the moment.

Kartik Aaryan and Ss rajamouli: A warm interaction

He said: “A warm welcome to Ajit Pawar Ji and to all the guests who came here Waves 2025 . Prime Minister JI, Modi Ji, sorry, my heart beats very quickly (heart rate Bohot Tez Chal Rahi Hai) because I say something for the first time in front of you. So, I will do my best to maintain the decorum here. And if something is wrong, forgive me. Waves, its founded by four pillars: creativity, innovation, collaboration and inclusion. “”

Ss Rajamouli celebrates the tradition of narration rich in India

Kartik Aaryan was also seen engaging with the renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli during the event. In a widely shared video, Kartik warmly welcomed the director of Baahubali on stage, offering a handshake and respecting respectfully to let him speak.

During his speech, SS Rajamouli underlined the cultural and linguistic diversity rich in India, stressing that each language carries centuries of history. He celebrated the legacy of the nations, declaring that India has one of the most dynamic and diverse narrative traditions.

Occupied work schedule Kartik Aaryans to come

On the work plan, Kartik Aaryan has a crowded schedule. After the success of Bhool Bhulaiya 3, he will then be seen in the Anurag Basus unit project alongside Sreleela. Kartik also found the director of Satyaprem Ki Katha Sameer Vidwans for the film You Meri Main Tera, Main Tera You Meri. In addition, he should play Women which should be published in 2026.