Lindsey Graham asks Conclave to keep an open mind '' on Trump for the pope





After President Donald Trump jokingly joking to be the next pope, some of his republican supporters quickly took on board.

On Tuesday, April 29, journalists asked Trump who he would like to see the late Pope Francis, who died the previous week at 88 years old. He thought for a moment before answering.

I would like to be pope, he said. It would be my number one choice.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham republished the clip on X and weighed on Trump's potential candidacy.

“I was delighted to learn that President Trump is open to the idea of ​​being the next pope,” he wrote. “It would really be a black horse candidate, but I would ask the Papal conclave and the Catholic faithful to keep an open mind on this possibility!”

“The first combination of the president of Pope-US has many advantages,” he continued. “Watch white smoke.”

However, Graham concluded his article with a more serious idea for Trump's future, writing “Trump MMXXVIII!” The use of Roman numerals for 2028. The mention of the next electoral year means that the South Carolina senator is just the last supporter of Maga to ask Trump to overthrow the Constitution and to present himself for a third term as president.

After making his sarcastic comment from the Pope on Tuesday, the president said that he had no preference for the next Papal conclave, which should start on May 7. However, he admitted a bias of the hometown.

I must say that we have a cardinal who happens to be outside a place called New York which is very good, he noted, probably referring to the New York Timothy Dolan archbishop. See what's going on.

Dolan offered the invocation during the second Trumps inauguration ceremony in January. He also directed Pope Francis Funeral Mass Service at the famous Saint-Patrick Cathedral in New York on Saturday, April 26.

Never miss a story register for the free daily newsletter of people to stay up to date on the best of what people have to offer, news of celebrities to the stories of convincing human interest.

Although the appointment of an American pope is technically a possibility, experts recently told people that it was very unlikely.

“I think there is no chance for an American pope simply because the United States is already so powerful in the world,” said Dr. Bill Cavanaugh, professor of Catholic studies at DEPAUL University.

The current precursors to succeed Pope Francis include Cardinal Luis Tagle of the Philippines, Cardinal Peter Erdo of Hungary, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Cardinal Pietro Paroline, the secretary of state of Vatinan and the Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Jerusale.

