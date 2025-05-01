Hundreds arrested during repression during the May 1 demonstrations in Istanbul





The place was sealed for several days before May 1, according to the AFP news agency. A student named Murat said that the streets had been “blocked … as if it was a state of emergency,” he told AFP. “We were not allowed to enter the squares … We were taken from streets to small groups under torture. This is not a situation we are facing for the first time. It will probably not be the last.” On Wednesday, 100 people were detained for pretended to protest in the square. City authorities said Thursday that 382 people were arrested for “unauthorized demonstrations”. The Amnesty International rights group urged Turkey to raise the ban on demonstrations in Taksim. The restrictions “are based on completely false security and public order fields,” said Dinushika Dissanayake, Amnesty specialist on Europe. In a statement, the group called on officials to respect the right to protest and “not to use force against peaceful demonstrators”. The arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu in March triggered mass demonstrations in the streets of Istanbul while hundreds of thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators came out to support the mayor of Istanbul, who is detained in prison for corruption he denies. He said his arrest was political, but the government denied this and insisted that the Turkish courts are fully independent. Mayor since 2019, Imamoglu is widely considered as the only politician capable of challenging Erdogan in the 2028 elections. Imamoglu was confirmed as a candidate of the opposition party when he was in detention. Erdogan has been in power for over 20 years, first as Prime Minister and then as president of 2014. He can no longer present himself to the presidency after 2028 – unless he changes the Constitution of Turkey.

