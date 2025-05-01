Trump says what he said to Zelenskyy at the Vatican when he was at the funeral of Pope Francis





President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday evening what he and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed during their viral meeting at the Vatican when the two were present for the funeral of the late Pope Francis.

“I told him that it is a very good thing if we can produce an agreement, that you sign it, because Russia is much larger and much stronger,” said Trump on Tuesday evening during a town hall organized by Newsnation, in which he participated by phone.

The pair met face to face for the first time since their controversial oval office meeting in February, while the two attended the papal funerals. Neither managers of the White House nor of Ukrainian officials have given many details on the nature or content of the conference, except that he was “productive” and “symbolic”.

The Ukrainian signs of the agreement to give us access to rare minerals with the administrator of Trump engaged in a peace process: Bessent

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak in Rome, where they both attended the funeral of Pope Francis on April 26, 2025. (Vatican and Ukraine ambassador in Saint-Siège)

“We have discussed a lot of one against one,” said Zelenskyy on X after the viral meeting. “Hope out of the results on everything we have covered. Protect the life of our people. A complete and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from bursting. Very symbolic meeting which has the potential to become historical, if we obtain joint results.”

Although few details are published on Reunion, Trump told journalists during the weekend that part of the pair discussion was around the United States by sending more weapons to Ukraine.

“He told me that he needed more weapons, but he said it for three years,” said Trump. “We will see what is going on, I want to see what is going on in relation to Russia. Because Russia, I was surprised and disappointed very disappointed that they made the bombing of these places after the discussions.”

Trump was frustrated by Putin and Zelenskyy, says the deputy chief of staff

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy represented with President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Fox News digital image)

Although Trump has not disclosed other details on the meeting to journalists, the president added that he thought that Zelenskyy will be willing to abandon Crimea to conclude a peace agreement. The Russian annexation of the current Ukrainian territory was a major bonding point of the negotiations between the two nations at war, with Zelenskyy indicating that it would not be willing to sign an agreement which includes the abandonment of the territory.

