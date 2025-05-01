Anyway behind the U-Tour govts on the caste census and how it targets Oppn before the crucial polls of the Bihar

The announcement also made the opposition by surprise, because the NDA government led by the BJP previously opposed the request to count the caste and in 2021 had completely excluded it. Not just the intention of governments, but the decisions which follow Pahalgam's attack and ahead of the polls of the crucial assembly in the biharre eyebrows.

The decision comes as the NDA managed by Modi finishes a year of its third mandate in power at the center, and probably aims to confuse the opposition and its adversaries.

During a press conference, the opposition chief Rahul Gandhi searched this change of heart. Modiji said that there were only four castes (women, young people, farmers and poor) in the country. I do not know what happened, but in any case, Congress supports the decision of governments. We have been running a basic campaign for several months, which has pushed them to covers caste, he said, calling for the abolition of 50% ceiling on the reserves for the planned castes, the programmed tribes and other backward classes (OBC) and a chronology for driving the number of castes.

The head of the BJP addressed the importance of the movement of the centers and his attack on the main electoral board of oppositions.

The opposition expected a surgical strike against Pakistan because the Prime Minister said that the armed forces had the full freedom to decide on action and timing. But this (announcement of caste census) is like a surgical strike on the opposition, the main electoral board of which was the caste census, he said.

Congress, RJD (Bihars Rashtriya Janata Dal) and the Samajwadi (SP) party all made the agenda of social justice. They succeeded in Lok Sabha's polls in 2024 and were under the illusion that the Modi government would not make a caste census. The Congress hoped to gain ground among the OBCs, but the Modi government, in one blow, won the Rahul Gandhis electoral board, he said.

Like other OBC empowerment initiatives, the Modi government has shown the courage to carry out a caste census, which will change the course of the social justice policy.

The Minister of the Union Ashwini Vahnaw, announcing the decision on Wednesday, took a search in the previous governments led by the Congress because the caste has never been counted in any census since independence.

He accused the congress of using the number of castes as a political tool but failed to carry out a caste census. He stressed that a group of ministers had been trained to consider the idea and that most political parties had also recommended it over the years.

Addressing Theprint, other leaders and officials of the BJP have described the decision of the caste of caste of deliberate strategy and well thought out following a terrorist attack of the last weeks which would have been undertaken with the help of the whole border.

The decision was well thought out. The government has long planned to tear the Caste Cast Pardon after the withdrawal of Lok Sabha. Only the moment was a problem. The government and the party have calculated that it is the best time. At the moment, Hindu unit is the most important for the government to manage the fallout from the attack. The government cannot risk community riots, what the Pakistani army wants, said a BJP official.

In the same vein, a chief of the central BJP said that the opposition parties were surprised because they still had not understood the style of work of the governments of Modi.

The message should not go out that the government is handicapped by Pahalgam's attack and that all the machines are focused only on the response. The answer will be managed by the armed forces, who have been responsible for doing so, said the chief.

Despite the attack, the PM went to a rally at the Bihar to send a message and continued its functions. He will inaugurate the summit of waves Thursday in Mumbai and other development projects in various states. The government cannot stop working and decisions will be made simultaneously.

According to Badri Narayan, professor at the GB Pant Social Science Institute, the decision of governments to move forward with a caste census would certainly have an impact on the Bihar polls, where the NDA is in power with the government led by the ally of Janata Dal (United).

The Bihar is the laboratory of caste -based policy in India. The government was well aware of the growing challenge of the opposition of social justice policy, which can have an impact on the mobilization of castes as in the Uttar Pradesh. The Congress launched a Save the Constitution Constitution rally in several states, and Bihar was going to be very affected, he told Theprint.

Since the electoral campaign started in Bihar and the seats share talks started, the government may have found the caste census now.

Government stand change

The Modi government has already opposed the detention of a caste census or has maintained an ambiguous position on the subject.

In 2021, in a response to the Lok Sabha, the center said that he had decided, in terms of policy, not to list caste data beyond SC and ST. In its affidavit subject to the Supreme Court, the center said that the population census is not the ideal instrument for the collection of details on the caste.

After the BJP's victory in the 2023 state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, in excavation during the opposition caste caste, Modi said at the party's headquarters: people tried to divide the country on caste lines during the elections. For me, there are only four castes: women, young people, farmers and the poor.

The country will be reinforced by empowering them. An important part of our OBC and our tribal population comes from these segments. Today, each poor and disadvantaged person, farmer, tribal and youth says he has won.

Since then, the PM has always used the formula of four castes in public meetings and interviews to counter the congress and the request for census of the opposition castes.

The first indication of a strategic change, however, came last year, when the Minister of the Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, said in an interview that the government had not yet decided to include caste in the population census, and it will be decided at the right time.

Even the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an ideological parent BJPS, reported a change of position last September after its Samanvay Baithak in Kerala. RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said: he (caste census) should not be used for electoral policy but for well-being policy.

The RSS estimates that for all social protection activities, especially when it is aimed at a specific community or caste, the government needs figures.

Timed to manage the Hindu unit after Pahalgam

The leaders of Rahul Gandhi at SPS Akhilesh Yadav and Rjds Tejashwi Yadav have long built their electoral board around a caste chief at the national level, Gandhi exhibiting the request during his visit to Bihar in January.

Among the States, the Bihar was the first to conduct a caste investigation with its residents and published its results in 2023. In 2015, the Congress Government in Karnataka also conducted a caste investigation. The report has not yet been made public. Telangana also conducted a caste survey last year.

Addressing Theprint, the BJP sources said that the announcement of the caste census and its calendar had been calculated to have an impact on the next Bihar elections, where the caste is the largest ballot.

The BJP is of fire fighting against Tejashwi Aggressive Yadav and an aging leader (JD (U) and Minister-in-Chief) Nitish Kumar, who slips into popularity despite his strong social coalition of Kurmi-Kushwaha (Dominant Obc Castes) and Mahadalit groups, which represents 16% of JD (U) voting benches. But there is also a long -term consideration, and the moment is well suited to manage the Hindu unit as a result of Pahalgam's attack, a source said.

A bjp chief of the Bihar described the particular challenge that the party is confronted in the state.

The BJP is well aware of the growing challenge at the Bihar. Our ground investigation shows several challenges. We are in a particular situation, we cannot leave Nitish because he has the votes of the Mahadalits and Kurmi-Kushwaha communities. But his age can be counterproductive, because most parties call on young voters who can head to Tejashwi or Prashant Kishor (from the Jan Suraaj party). It was therefore necessary to stimulate the prospects of the NDAS.

The caste census was a well thought out decision. Yesterday (Tuesday), when the head of the RSS met the Prime Minister, he was informed of the governments' decision to hold a caste count across the country. It is a master stroke and the start of Mandal 3.0 politics.

The JD (U) as well as other Bihar political parties praised the caste centers of the caste before the polls of the Assembly.

Rajeev Ranjan Prasad spokesperson told Theprint: the idea of ​​a caste investigation was designed for the first time during the mandate of Nitish Kumars under the NDA, although she was finally conducted under the JD (U) -RJD Alliance. Nitish Kumar remained coherent in his commitment, fulfilling a promise that had been politically heavy and socially complex. Bihar is the pioneering state in this case. Even the BJP never opposed the caste investigation at the Bihar and supported it. This will lead to the empowerment of disadvantaged classes.

CM Nitish also hosted the decision. Our request for the realization of such a census is old and it will reveal the number of people from different classes, which will help make plans for their uprising. Congratulations and thank you to Modiji, he said.

The official of the BJP mentioned above summed up the decision as follows: due to the campaign of oppositions, there was a threat that Hindu unity could be undermined by the policy of social justice. At all costs, the government cannot authorize it. Now, the caste census will help consolidate the OBCs among the Hindus. The RSS can advance the rest of the unit work.

In the long term, this will strengthen the adhesion of BJPS on OBC policy.

