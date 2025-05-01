President Trump announces members of the Religious Freedom Commission – the White House





Today, the president signed a decree establishing the Commission of Religious Freedom during the event of the National Prayer Day in Rose Garden. President Trump appointed the following individuals to sit on the Commission of religious freedom.

Lieutenant-Governor of Texas Dan Patrick (President). Dan Patrick was elected the Lieutenant-Governor of Texas for the first time in 2014, then re-elected in 2018 and 2022. He previously spent more than 40 years in the media as a television ancrum, conservative talk show and owner of a successful radio station. Lieutenant-Governor Patrick directed the Senate of Texas in the success of the legislation to put an end to the teaching of the theory of critical race in public schools, to abolish the practices of Dei in our universities, to place in God that we trust the Senate of Texas and add under God to the commitment of the state of allegiance. He produced the winning film, The Heart of Texas. This film led him to start a four -year seminar program in Texas Prisons in 2011. The program is now the biggest in the world. In 2002, long before he was in power, Lieutenant-Governor Patrick wrote the second most important book that you will ever read, a challenge to read the most important book ever written, the Bible.

Dr Ben Carson (vice-president). Going from poverty to become one of the most renowned pediatric neurosurgeons in the world, Dr. Ben Carson was secretary to housing and urban development during the first Trump administration. Dr. Carson is the founder of the American Cornerstone Institute. His most recent book, The Perilous Fight, describes what must be done to restore the foundations of the family in America.

Ryan T. Anderson. Ryan Anderson, Ph.D., is president of the Center for Ethics and Public Policy. He is the author or co-author of five pounds, including several linked to religious freedom. Anderson obtained his baccalaureate in Princeton University and his doctorate in political philosophy of the University of Our Lady. In addition to directing the Center for Ethics and Public Policy, Anderson is John Paul II's Social Thought Social Thought at the University of Dallas.

Bishoprobert Barron. The author, speaker and theologian, Mgr Robert Barron reaches millions of people around the world through his word on the Ministry of Fire, a non -profit organization of Catholic media that produces podcasts, videos, books, articles and evangelical meditations. Since 2023, Mgr Barron has been the bishop of the diocese of Winona-Crustee in Minnesota.

Carrie Prejean Boller. The former finalist of Miss California USA and Miss USA in 2009, Boller is the author of Still Standing: The Untold Story of My Fight against Gossip, Hate and Political Attacks.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan. Cardinal Timothy Dolan is the New York archbishop. Member of the board of directors of the Catholic University of America, Cardinal Dolan was previously president of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of the United States and also completed its conditions as president of the Bishop Committee on pro-life activities and the Bishops Committee for Religious Freedom.

Pastor Franklin Graham. Pastor Franklin Graham is the president and chief executive officer of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) and Samaritan's Purse, an organization that provides help in the event of disaster and medical aid worldwide.

Allyson Ho. Partner of Gibson, Dunn and Crutcher, Allyson Ho, has established himself as one of the first lawyers for the United States. It presented more than 100 oral arguments before the federal and state courts at the national level, including five cases before the Supreme Court of the United States.

Dr Phil McGraw. The long -standing host of Dr. Phil and the successful author, Dr. McGraw, holds a doctorate in psychology. His most recent book, Weve Got Issues: How You Can To Ur Strong for Americas Soul and Sanity, encourages Americans to recover the principles of hard work, independence, faith and ingenuity.

Eric Metaxas. The writer, speaker and radio host, Eric Metaxas, wrote dozens of books, including the National Best Seller, Bonhoeffer: Pastor, Martyr, Prophet, Spy. The story of Dietrich Bonhoeffer was so loved by readers that he was transformed into a major film. Metaxas testified before the Congress on the world rise in anti -Semitism and received the Canterbury medal by the Becket Fund for Religious Freedom.

Kelly Shackelford. The president and chief executive officer of the First Liberty Institute, Shackelford is a constitutional academic who argued before the Supreme Court of the United States, winning many cases of religious freedom. Shackelford testified before the Congress on issues of religious freedom and was a auxiliary professor at the Faculty of Law of the University of Texas.

Rabbi Meir Soloveichik. The Rabbi Meir Soloveichik is the rabbi of the Shearith Israel Congregation The oldest Jewish Congregation in the United States. He is also director of the Straus Center for Torah and Western thought at the University of Yeshiva and as a principal researcher at Tikvah Fund. The soloveichik rabbi has given conferences on an international scale on subjects relating to faith in America, the Hebrew roots of the American Foundation, Jewish theology, bioethics, ethics in wartime, Jewish-Christian relations, and more. His recent book, Providence and Power: Ten portraits in the Jewish spirit, profile some of the great Jewish leaders through history.

Pastor Paula White. Pastor Paula White is the founder and president of Paula White Minister and the National Faith Advisory Board. She is the supervisor and teaching pastor at the Storylife church in Greater Orlando, Florida. Pastor White was an adviser to President Donald Trump in the Faith and Opportunity initiative during his first mandate, and now she is the principal advisor to the White House Faith Bureau.

