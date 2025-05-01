Who will finance global climate solutions? Not the West.

The action of the international climate has long been based on the substantial distinction between the Northern world and the world South. Rich and early nations have contributed the most to a warming planet while developing countries have the weight of the climate crisis. As a result, developed countries have been called upon to help developing countries reduce their carbon emissions and adapt to climate change by providing financial assistance, technology and other resources.

This essential premise was integrated into various climatic agreements signed since the 1990s, including the most recent pact designed during the 29th Conference of the Parties, or COP29, in Bakou, Azerbaijan, at the end of last year. There, rich countries have agreed to provide $ 300 billion a year to developing countries by 2035.

Rich countries, however, have often failed to keep their promises, slowly eroding the global trust in a multilateral approach to the climate crisis. In the past three months, the Trump administration has only accelerated this process. First, President Donald Trump removed the United States from the Paris Agreement, the 2015 climate treaty to maintain global warming at less than 1.5 degrees Celsius. Then, Trump reduced the financing of various international climate programs, including energy transition partners and other initiatives supported by the American agency for international development. And more recently, the secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, criticized the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, eminent financial institutions that have made the climate a priority in recent years, to move away from their mission.

The IMF was once unshakable in its mission to promote global monetary cooperation and financial stability, bessent said last week. Now he spends disproportionate time and resources to work on climate change, sex and social problems.

These changes in USS position take place at a time when the European Union also reduces its development funding, which includes climate aid. Countries such as the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Germany, France and the Netherlands have Reduce up to 37% From their help budgets, spending money instead to defense and recovery measures. According to an analysisHelp cuts total nearly $ 40 billion.

Although it is not clear exactly to what extent a total climate assistance will be lost as a result of these changes, the figure is a substantial part of international climate finance. The United States alone provided $ 11 billion last year 8% of global climate aid. Much of this has already been lost this year thanks to cuts from the American agency for international aid and the Green Climate Fund.

We are at a very devastating moment, said Harjeet Singh, founder of the Satat Sampaada Climate Foundation, a non -governmental organization based in India and a climate justice activist. American retirement, more production of fossil fuels, no funding or climate assistance and confidence in the multilateral system at the bottom, this is where we are. It is not inspiring.

The resulting emptiness in leadership is increasingly filled with world southern countries, mainly China. In the wake of Trump Yo-Yoing administrations on the prices, President Xi Jinping reaffirmed Chinas’s commitment to climate action at a meeting of world leaders. In a Speech last weekXI announced that China would set stricter emission targets before COP30, the annual climate conference in Brazil later this year.

“However, the world can change, China will not slow down its climatic actions,” he said.

At the same time, China forges stronger alliances around the world. Tensions increasing between the United States and European countries on prices, China has been Deepen diplomatic links in Europe. Likewise, he asked A “dragon-elephant tango” with IndiaA country with which he historically clashed on border disputes.

We note a inflection point in the World World Order, said Kaveh Guilanpour, an expert in climate financing at the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions and a former climate negotiator for the United Kingdom, the European Union and the small island states. It is accelerated in a few weeks, which was likely to take decades.

Change in the East World Order is recognized by senior climate officials. COP30 President Andr Correa, LAGO, told journalists last month that with the United States to withdraw from climate management and Europe by prioritizing defense spending, the countries of the world South have the opportunity to advance.

South world has an important role to play at this stage, he said. We followed the agreements and we are engaged in vast debates, but we remained constructive. We accepted the Paris Agreement, among others. However, northern commitments linked to financial support and the acceleration of programs discounts have not materialized as planned.

We do not know exactly what these changing political dynamics could mean for climatic negotiations in Belm, Brazil, in November. On the one hand, the distinction between developed and developing countries has been devoted to climatic agreements since the United Nations Framework Convention Convention on Climate Change, the 1992 International Treaty and the process by which countries limit the elevation of global temperature. This crucial classification was based on the economic status of countries at the time and has not been revised since. As a result, even if countries like South Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, have grown economically and have contributed more and more to climate change, they continue to be classified as developing countries during climate negotiations.

Although developing countries have worked to preserve the distinction on paper, many have contributed to the financing of the poorest nations outside the United Nations framework in recognition of their responsibility to help fight climate change. According to an estimateChina, for example, has provided 24 billion dollars in climate aid to countries in the world since 2016. In 2023, during COP28 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates promised $ 100 million to help emerging economies manage the losses that have already resulted in a warming planet. Likewise, Brazil, Russia and India have also contributed billions of dollars to multilateral banks and other international institutions that provide climate assistance.

In the end, these changes in climate action and financing can allow new partnerships to train and new climatic leaders to emerge.

If the advanced savings are withdrawn and give in power and influence, and other countries intensify, should we not recognize this? said Joe Thwaites, an expert in international climate financing to the non -profit natural resource defense council. This realignment will determine how much of the climate action will be successful during the next decade or two.