



Vice-Governor Edy Pratowo attended the work meeting and the hearing with Commission II of the Indonesian Parliament



The vice-governor of the center of Kalimantan, Edy Pratowo, as well as the acting secretary of the Central Kalimantan, Leonard, she at the work meeting and at the hearing (DRP) with Commission II of the Indonesian Parliament

JAKARTA-Sub-Governor (Sub-Governor) of the Kalimantan Center H ede Pratowo Attend the working meeting and the hearing (RDP) with the House of Representatives Commission II, in the meeting room of Commission II of the Nusantara building, Central Jakarta, Monday (04/28/2025). The meeting was held as a coordination and strategic discussion forum involving the Ministry of Internal Affairs with 13 provincial governments, district and city of various regions of Indonesia. When discussed after the meeting, the vice-government said that the meeting had discussed important issues concerning the implementation of regional affairs, the optimization of transfer funds and the management of staff in the local government environment, including the PPPK. Read also: Sambangi Mandawai Seberang, governor of the Kalimantan center, Sugianto Sabran, promises to examine requests for rearrangement of residential areas

(Read also: Leading the spouse, the governor of the Kalimantan center, Sugianto Sabran, gave social assistance to the residents affected by the district floods. Sukamara)



Work meeting and audience (DRP) between the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Provincial, Regency and City Government and Commission II of the Indonesian Parliament

“This meeting also deals with questions that have been our duties, one of which is linked to the provincial space plan of the Kalimantan Central (RTWP), we ask the House of Representatives of Commission II to be able to help the completion of our RTRWP,” he said. The vice-government said, the problem of customary forests which is part of the RTTWP, so far, there has been no solution. He hoped that the problem could be solved immediately, before causing greater problems in the future.



Group photo

“Do not let the problem cause conflicts and our community to complain to the government. For this reason, through this DRP, Commission II of the Indonesian Parliament will follow it immediately and accelerate the resolution of the RTTRP problem,” he said. Also assist in support of the deputy, acting regional secretary of the Central Kalimantan Leonard s ampung and expert staff of the Governor of Government, Law and Policy Herson B Aden. (RKH / Photo: IS) Source : MmcDiskominfo E-Government Service Prov. Central Kalimantan:

Source : MmcDiskominfo E-Government Service Prov. Central Kalimantan:

