



Islamabad:

The registration office of the high court of the capital said that it was not possible this year to list for having heard the calls filed by the former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the case of 190 million pounds Sterling due to a current appeal.

The registrar's office submitted a report written to a division bench directed by the acting chief of the IHC, judge Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and judge Muhammad Asif, who heard a request filed by the PTI for an early list of calls.

The report indicated that, in accordance with a decision taken by the National Judicial Committee (Politicians) (NJPMC) during its 51st meeting held on December 9, 2022, the IHC formulated a “fixing policy” on February 6, 2024 for the early provision of affairs before it.

In its proposals, the committee had asked the senior courts to eliminate the arbitration of appeal from the convicted people and not confirmed by the prisoners sentenced pending for more than two years.

He said that special benches could be appointed to accelerate the judgment of approved appels from convicted sentences and prisoners pending for more than five years within two months.

According to the report, 279 calls were pending before the IHC. These include 63 calls against capital punishment; 73 Calls the verdicts of perpetuity imprisonment; 88 calls against over 7 years and 55 calls against sanctions involving less than seven years of sentence.

The report indicated that the oldest appeal of the IHC dates back to a 2017 and is filed against a verdict of death sentence. He indicated that all calls are listed in turn from the list maintained by the office which is determined from the date of the institution of these calls.

“The subject's call [by Imran] was deposited on 31/01.2025, by which the appellant was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment and at the stage of the movement.

“After admission, the paper books must be prepared. Until now, it is concerned, given the management of the NJPMC fixation for regular hearing reproduced in the para-4, is not in sight during the calendar year 2025,” he added.

A court of responsibility on January 18 sentenced Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the case of 190 million pounds sterling, sentenced Khan to 14 and his wife seven years in prison.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana announced the verdict – previously delayed three times – in a fortune courtroom in Adiala prison.

The court also inflicted a fine of a value of RS1 million on the founder of the PTI and 0.5 million rupees on Bushra. In the event of a fine of the fine, Imran would risk an additional six-month-old imprisonment sentence while Bushra Bibi should serve three more prison.

