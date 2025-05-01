The consideration of Jokowi has just reported a false accusation of diploma to the police now





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Former president Joko Widodo reported an alleged defamation and slander had a false diploma to the metropolitan police in Jakarta on Wednesday April 30, 2025. Jokowi said that it was necessary to come directly to report this case.

“Yes, the complaint I have to come myself,” said Jokowi after reporting to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. The former governor of Jakarta received 35 questions from the police for his report. “Yes, asked a lot,” he said.

So why has Jokowi just reported an alleged slander of false diplomas to the police now? I just reported because he was not in power Jokowi explained that he had deliberately descended directly and reported only the alleged defamation and the slander of this false diploma to the police because he was no longer president of Indonesia. According to him, because this problem is still prolonged, it is better to be brought into the field of law.

“I was still in office, I thought it was over. Apparently, it was still extended, so that it was better brought in the field of law,” said Jokowi, quoted by Antara.

The former mayor of Solo also mentioned that it was in fact a light problem. But for all things to be clear, he chose to bring legal action. “Yes, this is actually a light problem. The issue of charges of false diplomas. But it must be brought into the field of law, so that everything is clear and clear,” he said.

Bearing a long brown batik, Jokowi first came to visit the Metro Jaya Integrated Police of Police Services (SPKT) around 09.50 WIB. He just went to the management of the general criminal investigation at 10:15 am and made an inspection until 12.25 WIB.

Jokowi's lawyer Yakup Hasibuan said his client had received 35 questions from investigators concerning the curriculum vitae in education. In addition, the question also included the alleged criminal acts reported by Jokowi. “We respect the investigation process. We leave the investigator,” said Yakup.

In this case, Jokowi reported five people with the initial hospital, the hospital, ES, T and K to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. Yakup explained that the five individuals had been reported for allegedly slandered and defament, using electronic media. Consequently, this report also involves provisions in the Information and Electronic Transactions Act (ITE law).

Previously, Jokowi had gathered his lawyer in the Mille Rasa restaurant, Jakarta, on April 22, 2025. The meeting discussed the measures that would be taken with the accusation of the controversy of the false Jokowi diplomas in UGM.

This controversy appeared after a group of masses came to Jokowi solo on April 17, questioning the authenticity of secondary school diplomas to its studies at the UGM. Although he has shown the original document and received official confirmation from the Rector UGM, this accusation continues.

The former presidential team said that the validity of Jokowi's educational status was not simply determined by the existence of a physical diploma. The official declaration of the campus, Gajah Mada University, is called legal proof which cannot be refused.

“If the diploma is lost or if the campus has disappeared, it is that the person never collegial? What is important is an official declaration of the university,” said one of the legal team of Jokowi, Andra Reinhard, during a press conference in Avenue Senayan, South Jakarta, Monday, April 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, a group of defenders who are members of the United Peradi reported that three votes have been expressed with false Jokowi diplomas, Jakarta center police. These are Roy Suryo, Tifauzia Tyassuma and Rismon Sianipar. The three were accused of having brought up with the alleged false Jokowi diploma.

