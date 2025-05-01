Kenez / Stockholm

A disclosed directive of the Directorate of Communications of the turkey, often called President Recep Tayyip Erdogans, revealed coordinated psychological operations aimed at manipulating the public perception of recent scandals involving the Turkish government and the inner circle of the Erdogans. The document, would have been written by the director of communications Fahrettin Altun, instructs pro-government legislators, the media and commentators on the manner of damaging damage developments as foreign conspiracies and smear campaigns of opposition groups.

The internal memo, which was revealed after having been cited by the leader of the Party of the Republican Peoples (CHP), Zgur Zel, in a speech on April 30 and then disclosed in the Turkish media, includes discussion points and narrative strategies to counter widespread relationships of corruption, organized criminal links and state abuses.

One of the most explosive revelations of the directive is the instruction to frame the recent affirmations involving the businessman linked to the mafia, Halil Falyal, who was murdered in the north of Cyprus in 2022, as part of a campaign of foreign intelligence agencies and the Glen movement, a critic group of Erdogan. The scandal, which has shaken Ankara in recent weeks, includes allegations according to which the former interior minister Sleyman Soyu and the former vice-president of Fuat Oktay have accepted millions of bribes and which compromising recordings involving the son of Erdogans Burak and Erkam Yildirim, son of former Prime Minister Binali Yldrm, exists.

The revelations made by Cemil Nal, an accountant who worked for the Falyal family between 2014 and 2021 and played a key role in creating a large -scale money laundering program for illicit funds, were first raised by the main opposition party on April 15.

The allegations of the NALS suggest that President Erdogan and his family members have facilitated illicit funding for drug trafficking and illegal online Paris operations based in North-Cyprus of the North controlled by the Turks.

NAL also allegedly allegedly accumulated many sexual recordings of government representatives and politicians, filmed in his hotels in Cyprus, who presented intimate acts.

According to reports published in the Dutch media in the afternoon of May 1, Cemil Nal was shot in the hotel bar where he stayed in The Hague. While the Dutch police have not yet published an official declaration, sources familiar with the incident confirmed that the victim was indeed NAL.

In response, the altunted government allies to present the allegations within the framework of a “foreign intelligence operation”, connecting them to the Glen movement, which the Erdogan government designates as a terrorist organization.

“Do not keep this under the spotlight. Do not hesitate to carry out psychological operations. Keep it associated with international media,” wrote Altun, according to screenshots of the note released in the media.

The disclosed communication also includes discussion points on other domestic problems. Following a strong earthquake which struck Istanbul last week, Altuns noted to supervise the natural disaster as a chance of urban transformation, crediting the Party of Justice and Development (AKP) to power (AKP) of housing initiatives and blaming the CHP for having allegedly resisted urban renewal efforts.

The memo also refers to detention and subsequent arrest of March 19 of the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu and dozens of municipal officials, a decision widely considered as a political maneuver to weaken the most formidable Erdogans before the future elections. Investigations have shown that the public considers arrests as a politically motivated effort to eliminate an increasing opposition figure.

Altun ordered the Allies to underline “the illegality and corruption” of the Imamoglu administration while minimizing the political context of arrests. “Do not echo the language of opposition. Depter them as elucing responsibility and in climbing tensions,” said the memo.

The document also recommends that brand image work organizations that plan to mark May Day in Istanbuls Taksim Square as “terrorists” in a move from human rights groups have condemned as an authoritarian. Despite the symbolic value of the place for labor movements and short-term short-term efforts to liberalize its use in the early 2010s, the Erdogan government has long restricted political rallies, in particular after the demonstrations of Gezi Park 2013.

The directive urges the criminalization of the groups that insisted to protest in Taksim and encourages media personalities to link these organizations to violent extremist groups, a tactic frequently used in the Turkish media coverage of opposition activities.

The disclocked memorandum also includes directives on the training of stories around the judiciary of turkeys and the Kurdish political movement. He orders the votes aligned by the government to frequently emphasize the independence of the judiciary in the midst of growing accusations of political interference in legal processes. In addition, the memo provides advice on how to report on developments involving Kurdish politicians and the workers 'workers' party prohibited (PKK).

Altun did not deny the authenticity of the memos. In an article on X, he accused the head of the opposition Zel of “not recognizing the state” and suggested that his instructions were in accordance with his official functions.

“We, with all our colleagues, will continue to fight for the truth. You cannot intimidate us, you cannot be silent,” wrote Altun.

The revelations are involved in a meticulous examination of the communications department, quickly increasing the budget, the staff and the influence. Created in 2018 and officially responsible for promoting the international image of turkey and fighting disinformation, the agency was criticized for having operated more as a supporting ministry of propaganda.

During a budgetary session in 2025 in Parliament on November 29, 2024, Vice-President Cevdet Yilmaz said that management existed “strengthening communication between government and citizens” and “promoting the prospects of turkeys on a global scale”. However, opposition legislators criticized its real operations, citing a massive increase in spending and staff as proof of its political usefulness to the Erdogan regime.

From a budget of 344 million Turkish LIRA (approximately $ 9.9 million) in 2019, administrators funding by ball at a 6.1 billion LIRA project (around $ 175 million) for 2025, almost 16 times. His workforce also went from 584 employees in 2018 to more than 1,600 at the end of 2024. Legislators say that the institution now commands more funds than 157 other public organizations, in particular those related to national defense, science and education.

Management also benefits from the discretionary funds of governments, which are not reflected in its official budget.

Altun himself has become a lightning rod for criticism. Commoned turbines nicknamed “media commissioners”, he would oversee editorial content in pro-government points of sale, coordinate discussion points on television networks and even pre-approved questions asked in Erdogan during public appearances. During a national brand forum in 2022, Altun said that “the most powerful brand of turkeys is Erdogan itself”, strengthening the accusations that real mission is image management rather than the public service.

The Altun links with Erdogan are not only ideological but also financially lucrative. He sits on the Board of Directors of the Istanbul Stock Exchange and was a trustee of Manas University in Kyrgyzstan. His wife, Fatmanur Altun, academic at Marmara University, also sits on the board of directors of Turkish Airlines and previously directed Turgev, a foundation widely considered to be controlled by the Erdogans family.

Adding to the controversy, the current headquarters of administrators was once a dormitory designed for university students by charity donations from the Akn Pek businessman, now living in exile. After the government has entered its assets, the building was first reassigned to the ministries and finally to the communications management. Pek had resisted the pressure to make his media adopt a professional editorial line and had refused to pay bribes to Erdogan.

Meanwhile, the mother of Ipeks, 79, was arrested on November 9, 2024 in what criticisms describe as a continuation of the campaign of governments of political remuneration.