Trump channels Grinch as prices threaten to ruin Christmas





The same day, the American economy decreased for the first time in three years, President Donald Trump rejected the concerns that the Americans would pay the price of his massive prices.

Speaking at a meeting of the cabinet today at the White House, Trump answered a question concerning his prices against China, admitting that this could lead to higher costs for parents.

“Someone said:” Oh, the shelves will be open, “Trump told journalists. “Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, and maybe the two dolls will cost a few more dollars.”

The president reproduced the blame on former president Joe Biden, saying that Biden put the United States under “tax risk” during his mandate. It was a strategy that Trump used earlier in the day to divert criticism, because the Ministry of Commerce reported that the GDP had dropped 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025, marking the first time that the economy has contracted since 2022. In response to the news, the Dow Jones has dropped more than 600 points, while Nasdaq and S&P 500 percentage points.

“This is the Biden stock market, not Trump's,” wrote the president on Truth Social. “I did not take over before January 20. The prices will soon start to get into play, and companies are starting to move to the United States in record numbers. ” Trump insisted that the stock market dive had “nothing to do with the prices” and assured the Americans that they just had to “be patient !!!”

Trump, who promised during his re -election campaign to lower the price of eggs and other grocery stores “the first day”, said his remarks while inflation indicators accelerate and wage growth decreases.

The price of 145% of the President on China caused the costs of American companies, according to the New York Times, the companies predicting the shortages of products and the higher prices and some business owners already consulting lawyers already.

The White House advisor Stephen Miller tackled Trump's comments on the cost of toys during a press briefing on Thursday, saying that Trump meant that “you would probably be ready to pay more for a better manufactured American product” than that of China who “could have, say, bring painting and is not as well constructed”.

The concern about toys and Christmas is however real. “We have a frozen supply chain that endangers Christmas,” said Greg Ahearn, CEO of the Toy Association, The Times. “If we do not start production soon, there is a high probability of shortage of toys during this holiday season.” Trendy stories

Some Republican legislators have rejected the idea that Trump is not responsible for the economy. “By presenting the prices insofar as he did, it is now President Trump's economy,” said senator John Kennedy (R-La.) Earlier this month. “I don't think it's credible to say that President Biden or a former administration have caused what's going on.”

The first 100 days of Trump's return to the White House saw the president and his administration to ravage and restructure the federal government in his crusade to exercise the executive power of the American people. Today, Trump has sworn to journalists: “I really believe that the next 100 days will be even better than that.”

