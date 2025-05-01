Politics
The United States has approached China in search of conferences on Trump's prices, explains state social media | Trump prices
The United States has approached China by asking for interviews on Donald Trumps 145% of the prices, said a social media account affiliated to Chinese state media, potentially pointing Beijing to negotiations.
The United States has proactively contacted China by several channels, hoping to have discussions on the issue of prices, Yuyuan Tantian reported in an article published on his official Weibo social media account, citing anonymous sources.
US officials, including the Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, and the White House economic advisor, Kevin Hassett, also expressed the hope of progress in the relaxation of trade tensions.
Hassett told CNBC that there had been loose discussions in all of the tariffs and that the relaxation of Chinese tasks on certain American goods last week was a sign of progress.
Beijing has made little effort to contain his anger against the prices, which, according to him, is equivalent to intimidation and cannot stop the rise of the second economy of the world. Instead, he led his fury in the face of the public and global sentence of import borders showing no interest in a stay.
That said, due to the use of its propaganda machine to retaliate tasks, China has quietly created a list of American manufacturing products which it will free from its 125%reprisal prices, including pharmaceuticals, micropupities and jet engines, to facilitate the impact of tasks.
Bessent did not mention any specific maintenance in an interview with Fox Business Network, but said that high tariffs of 145% on the American side and 125% on the Chinese side had to be defused for negotiations to start.
I am convinced that the Chinese will want to conclude an agreement. And as I said, it will be a process in several stages, said Bessent. First of all, we must defuse, then over time, we will start to focus on a more important commercial agreement.
He said that among the first steps would be to review the fact of not doing good purchase commitments for American goods as part of the Trumps 2020 trading agreement which ended his first mandate trade war with Beijing.
This agreement called for China to increase the purchases of US agricultural products and services by $ 200 billion a year over two years, but the cocovio pandemic struck just after its signature.
Bessent said that non -tariff insidious trade barriers and the theft of intellectual property would also be part of the negotiations on the prices with China, adding: everything is on the table for the economic relationship.
Once Trump's prices exceeded 35%, they became prohibitive for Chinese exporters.
Nomura Securities said that around 16 million Chinese could lose their jobs once the long-term training effects of a 50% drop in Chinese exports to the United States have progressed in the economy.
Bessent said the pressure was on China because it depends more on exports to the United States than Vice Versa.
They sell us about five times more than we sell them. So their factories close when we speak, said Bessent. Were going in the holiday season. Orders have placed for this now. So, if these orders have not passed, it could be devastating for the Chinese.
However, Beijing has been categorical, he will be held and fight, rather than rushing to the negotiating table with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which makes the Trumps prices to drink poison.
Before the United States took substantial action, China does not need to engage in talks with the United States, added the Yuyuan Tantian post, citing anonymous experts. However, if the United States wants to start contact, there is no harm at this stage for China.
China must observe closely, even to force the real American intentions, to maintain the initiative in negotiation and confrontation.
Trump said in an interview with the American media published last Friday that his administration was discussed with China to conclude a pricing agreement and that Chinese President Xi Jinping called him. Last week, Beijing denied several times that such discussions took place, accusing Washington of having cheated on the public.
Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday: as long as I know, there was no consultation or negotiation between China and the United States on prices.
Chinese officials have always said that Beijing is open to talks, with the warning that dialogue and negotiation must be based on equality, respect and mutual benefits.
Yuyuan Tantian is not among the most authoritarian state media in Chinas. The Global Times, which belongs to the Journal of the Communist Party Director, Peoples Daily, has often been for the first time to report the next stages of China commercial disagreements in recent years.
Trump said on Wednesday that he thought there was a very good chance that his administration could conclude an agreement with China, a few hours after Xi called on those responsible to adapt to changes in the international environment, without explicitly mentioning the United States.
