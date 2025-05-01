



Mumbai: Today, when the world is looking for new ways of narration, India with its “timeless treasures” can help build a Orange economy Content, creativity and culture, Prime Minister Modi told World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (Waves) in Mumbai on Thursday.

Stressing the potential of the event as a platform for artists and investors to connect and collaborate, he said that it could transform India into the third world economy.

The Indian cinema arch starting with Raja Harishchandra of Dadasaheb Phalke in 1913, said the PM, has widened over the years with the popularity of Raj Kapoor in Russia, Satyajit Ray in Cannes and the RRR Oscar.

THE creative economy The GDP contribution should increase considerably, he said. Dream Big and tell your story: PM to creators and investors

India is not only shelters a billion population, but also a billion stories, said the PM, adding that each street in the country has a history, each mountain carries a song and that each river hums a melody. Administration against potential dehumanization resulting from technological progress in the creative industries, Modi stressed the need to maintain emotional depth and intellectual richness in expression.

By advising creators and investors to dream big and tell your story, he urged them to invest in people, not just platforms. We must not transform humans into robots; Instead, we must make them more enriched and sensitive, he said, noting that real progress should take into account music, dance and painting, not only information, technology or speed.

For example, Modi has cited the global 430 billion dollars animation market which should double during the next decade. The Prime Minister said that this presents an important opportunity for the India India India industry, which could take advantage of expansion for greater scope. Indian films have now reached the public around the world. Today, Indian films are screened in more than 100 countries. The foreign public does not only watch Indian films but also tries to understand them. A notable aspect of Indian cinema is that many international viewers watch Indian content with subtitles. India has become a global hub for film production, digital content, games, fashion and music, he said, highlighting ten growth in the OTT segment in recent years.

India is a world leader in the world adoption of Fintech and the second largest mobile manufacturer, he added, showing the way to follow in other areas such as creative areas. He also noted Indian world popularity and expressed his confidence in similar recognition for Indian music that Khaana becomes popular worldwide; Likewise, Gaana also has enormous growth potential, said Modi.

The center has now allocated RS 400 to be crossed to build the first Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) In Mumbai, a decision that was reiterated by the Minister of Information and Radiation Ashwini Vahnaw during the event. IICT is ready to become a national center for animation, visual effects, games, comics and the extended reality sector. The work on the Institute has already started. The IICT has aligned itself with a few technology giants for collaboration efforts to the courses. These include Nvidia, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Meta, Star India and Adobe, said Vahnaw. The Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that Mumbais Film City, spread over 500 acres, is being developed in a world center for new generation studio ecosystems. From this, 120 acres will be dedicated to a media and entertainment city focused on animation, visual effects and games, he added. The IICT is created by the I&B ministry, in strategic collaboration with FICCI and CII, as a national center of excellence on the lines of IIT and IIM.

Modi has also unveiled postage stamps

