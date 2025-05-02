Jokowi has shown all his diplomas at school to university





Suarausantara.com- The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi was affected by a problem linked to the accusation of a false diploma which made public an audience. On the accusation of the false diploma, Jokowi finally pointed out the question to the metropolitan police of Jakarta on Wednesday April 30, 2025. Before finally deciding to report the accusation of a false diploma, Jokowi first stated it twice. However, the assignment was completely ignored, until he finally decided to introduce himself to the police. “We have made 2 times the conference which gave an open invitation to stop the issue of irresponsible diplomas,” Jokowi's lawyer Rivai Kusumangara told the Jakarta metropolitan police, Jakarta, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Jokowi during his report to the metropolitan police of Jakarta, he said he obtained 35 questions related to college activities. “There are of course the preliminary issue, so the story of Pak Jokowi is also asked,” said Rivai. Jokowi said Rivai, in addition to giving an explanation of the activities during the UGM college, also explained that this concerned the alleged criminal acts he reported. “How was the first time in college, all activities, so of course the most specific, most likely on the events of alleged criminal acts committed,” he said. In addition, Jokowi also appointed his diplomas during his studies in primary school, secondary school, to study at Gadjah Mada University (UGM). “Thus, Mr. Jokowi clearly showed the primary school diploma in primary school, from the undergraduate of the secondary school, until his courses diploma at the UGM, all were shown to investigators,” Yakup Hasibuan told Jokowi's legal team to the Jakarta metropolitan police, Jakarta. In his report, his Juha party participated in the submission of a number of other evidence in Jokowi reports to the metropolitan police in Jakarta today. In total, 24 objects of evidence were given by the Jokowi camp to the metropolitan police of Jakarta. “All the evidence that we transmit the events there are 24 objects that Mr. Jokowi also reported,” said Jacob. According to Yakup, Jokowi will be cooperative in the care of his report in the police. Jokowi, Yakup said, is also ready to provide additional information if the necessary investigators. “Pak Jokowi also firmly informed us, if they were necessary again later, ready to report and be ready to provide additional information if necessary for the purpose of the investigation,” said Yakup.

