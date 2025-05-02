PM Modi in Waves 2025

During the inaugural edition of Waves (World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit) in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pronounced a powerful address, positioning India as a global narration power and calling for the creative community to take timeless countries to the world.

Inaugurating the summit, the PM highlighted the importance of collection, stressing that more than 100 countries, innovative, investors and political decision -makers have come together to lay the foundations for a global ecosystem of talent and creativity.

Waves is not only an acronym but a wave representing culture, creativity and universal connectivity, he pointed out, stressing that the summit presents the vast world of films, music, game, animation and narration, offering a global platform for artists and creators to connect and collaborate.

By reflecting on the rich cinematographic history of India in Waves, Modi noted that on May 3, 1913, the first feature film India, Raja Harishchandra, was released, directed by the filmmaker Pioneer Dadasaheb Phalke. He recalled that the birthday of Phalques was celebrated a day earlier. He underlined the impact of Indian cinema during the last century, declaring that he had managed to take the cultural essence of India in every corner of the world.

During his speech, Modi said that the rise in the creative economy India was just beginning. “This is the dawn of the orange economy … Content, creativity and culture are the three pillars of the orange economy.

Modi praised the resounding success of the first edition of the Waves summit, declaring that from its first moment, the event attracted world attention and roared with a goal. He recognized the dedication and efforts of the Advisory Committee for Summits, emphasizing their role in making waves a historic event in the creative industry. He underlined the Creators Creators Challenge and Creatosphere on a large scale, which saw the participation of around 100,000 creation professionals in 60 countries. In addition, the PM noticed that out of 32 challenges, 800 finalists were selected, recognizing their talent and congratulating them for their realization. He encouraged the finalists, declaring that they now have the opportunity to make their mark on the world creative scene.

Modi also underlined the Waves Bazaar initiative, noting its potential to encourage new creators and connect them with emerging markets. He praised the concept of linking buyers and sellers in the art industry, declaring that such initiatives strengthen the creative economy and offer new opportunities to artists.

Calling the summit in a collaboration platform, Modi reaffirmed its call to Sabka Prayas (everyone's effort). Today, I am even more convinced that your collective efforts will bring the country to new heights in the years to come.

He encouraged industry stakeholders to continue to maintain the summit. Many beautiful waves must further increase. In the future, prestigious prices will also be launched from this platform, he said. We must continue to strive, win the heart of the world, win the heart of each citizen. He pointed out that many exciting waves are still to come and have announced that the Waves Awards will be launched in the future, establishing itself as the most prestigious honors in the world of art and creativity.

Modi has painted India as a global creative force supported by scale and depth and urged world creators, investors to make India their “content playground”, adding “investing not only in platforms, but in people”.

India is quickly evolving towards the third economy in the world. This is the number one of the world's fintech adoption, the second largest mobile manufacturer and the third starting ecosystem.

Our trip to a developed India is just beginning. India has much more to offer … Our streets tell stories, our mountains sing songs, our tunes rivers hum. Each of the 600,000 India villages has its own folk tale and its narrative tradition.

India is home not only a billion people, but also a billion stories, he added.

The size of the screen can shrink, but the scope is infinite “

While the global public is looking for new methods of narration, Modi has said that India already has a vast treasure of timeless thoughts that are really global. He stressed that Indian stories are not limited to Culturethey include science, sports, value, sacrifice and fiction. The basket of India stories is vast and huge, he said. Declaring that this is the right time, Modi reiterated the India vision of Create in India, Create for the world, saying that the tradition of narration of countries offers an invaluable treasure covering thousands of years.

He called for creators to take these stories worldwide and present them at the next generation in a commitment. This is the great responsibility of the platforms, he said.

Modi has also established parallels between the Padma Awards and Indias Creative Potential. We have transformed the Padma Awards into Padma peoples by recognizing those who served the company in the most remote corners. Tradition itself has changed, he said. The nation kissed it, and it has become a celebration for everyone.

He called for an approach similar to creativity platforms to talents through Indias Vast Geography. If the world sees it, they will surely applaud.

He also underlined the opening of the civilization of global ideas. We believe in Ano Bhadrah Kratavo Yantu Vishwatahlet, noble thoughts come from all directions, he said, citing how Parsi and Jewish communities made India his house and proudly flourishes. You must welcome global ideas and respect them with our cultural strength.

Undering collaboration with world creators, he said, together, we can create world class content linked to all the achievements of cultures. This will strengthen our vision of Global Connect.

For international creators, Modi has given personal insurance, when you connect with India and learn its stories, you will find stories that make you think, this also happens in my country … You will feel a natural link with India. “He said that this cultural synergy will make the Vision India to create in India even more obliging and accessible to the world.

He highlighted the growing trend of the international public by looking at Indian content with subtitles, pointing out a deeper commitment to the stories of India. Modi has also noted that the Indias OTT industry has experienced tenfold growth in recent years, declaring that although the size of the screens has decreased, the scope of the content is endless, with micro-ecrans diffusing mega messages. He observed that Indian cuisine becomes a global favorite and has expressed his confidence that Indian music will soon gain similar global recognition.

The size of the screen can shrink, but the scope is infinite. The screen can be micro, but the message is powerful, he said. Just as Indian cuisine becomes the favorite of the world, I am convinced that soon, Indian music will become the identity of the world.

“Massive opportunity for the India India” India “industry”

Towards the end of his speech, the PM turned his attention to Indias Youth and the opportunities to come. Stressing the immense potential of the creative economy India, declaring that in the years to come, its contribution to the country's GDP should increase considerably, pointed out the PM, India emerges as a global hub for film production, digital content, game, fashion and music

There are countless possibilities in front of us. Today, the global animation market is estimated at more than $ 400 billion. It is estimated that over the next 10 years, he could double. This presents a massive opportunity for the Indiastation and Graphic India industry, he said.

Prime Minister Modi called on the young creators of India to advance the orange economy of the country, recognizing that their passion and hard work shape a new wave of creativity.

Whether you are a musician in Guwahati, a podcaster in Kochi, designing games in Bengaluru or making films in Punjab, you all bring a new wave to Indias Economy. A wave of creativity fueled by your hard work and your passion. And our government is held firmly with you in all the efforts of Skill India in the start-up support, ABC policies (animation, VFX, games, comics) to platforms like waves … We create an environment where your ideas and your imagination are valued, where new dreams are born, and you are empowered to make them make them … dream of great and put your total strength behind these dreams.

Modi has also added that the spirit of our youth and their style of work knew no barrier, luggage or limits, while expressing his unshakable confidence in the creators of India content.

“This is why your creativity is circulating freely. It does not come from resignation or reflection, but from daring imagination.

He recognized that the young Indian population of India led new creative dimensions, coils, podcasts and games with animation, stand-up and ar-vr formats. Modi said that Waves is a platform designed specifically for this generation which allows young spirits to reinvent and redefine the creative revolution with their energy and their efficiency.

Modi has called on the global creative community to adopt creative responsibility in the era of technology.

In such times, additional efforts are necessary to preserve human sensitivity. Only the creative world can do it. We must make sure that humans do not turn into robots. We must make humans even more sensitive, more enriched not by the mountains of information, not by the speed or scope of technology, but by music, art and dance, said Modi.

The PM also underlined the need to protect young generations from division and harmful ideologies, declaring that waves can serve as a vital platform to maintain cultural integrity and instill positive values. He warned that neglecting this responsibility could have serious consequences for future generations.

He concluded by extending an invitation to global creators and investors. Make India your content playground. Tell your stories to the most public in the world. Invest not only in platforms but in people. Young Indians tell your billion new stories in the world.