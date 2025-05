Montgomery, al. (AP) The president of the president of Trump will go to La Républicanalabamaon to speak to students of the University of Alabama, where he should attract some demonstrators despite a deep support in the state on Thursday.

Trump is expected to speak at 8 p.m. hne. Watch him live in our player above.

Trumps in the evening in the evening in Tuscaloosa will be the first address of the Republican presidents to graduates in his second term and will come when he celebrated the 100 days of his administration.

Read more: Trump reshaped these 3 major things during his first 100 days

The White House did not offer any details on the Planned Trumps message.

Alabama, where Trump won 64% of the votes in 2024, is the place where he has organized a number of his big brand rallies in the past decade. It was also there that Trump showed the first signs of force in his first presidential campaign when he started to fill stadiums for his gatherings.

Although the White House described Trump's speech as a starting address, it is in fact a special event that was created before the graduation ceremonies that start on Friday. Graduated students have the opportunity to attend the event, but it is not necessary.

Former football coach Crimson Tide Nick Saban is also expressed during the event.

While President Trump marks 100 days in power, there is no better place to celebrate all the victories in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said Governor Kay Ivey, a Republican.

The presence of Trumps aroused criticism from Alabama NAACP and the College Democrats at the University of Alabama.

College Democrats to counter with their own rally the appellant “Tide Against Against Trump played on the nickname of universities.

The NAACP said that Trumps' policies harm universities and students, especially colored students.

“The decision for colored students, and really all students, should be to jump his speech and spend this time thinking about the way of making America a more inclusive nation,” said Benard Simelton, president of Alabama Naacp.

Trump's visit to Alabama is his second trip this week. Heheled a rally in Michiganon on Tuesday to mark 100 days in power.

Apart from weekends for personal visits, the president has not made a lot of official trips since his entry into office on January 20. He generally speaks to the public of impromptu press conferences which he has in the oval office and other events in the White House.

After his stop in Alabama, Trump should go to Florida for a long weekend in his seaside resort in Mar-A-Lago.

Next month, he is scheduled to pronounce the start to the West Point American military academy, New York.

Price reported in Birmingham, Alabama.

Federal funding for PBS News Hour is at risk

2x your impact for trust journalism with a donation to public media giving days today.

Donate

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/watch-live-trump-delivers-remarks-at-university-of-alabama-commencement-event The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos