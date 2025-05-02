Jokowi is the new reason now reports that police on false diplomas





Suarausantara.com- The issue of the accusation of a false diploma belonging to the 7th President of RI Joko Widodo or Jokowi was again spread. Previously, this problem was largely when Jokowi has always been the number one person in this country. However, this problem returned to the surface, especially when Jokowi was no longer president of the Republic of Indonesia. Jokowi finally descended the mountain to solve the problem of false diploma accusations which returned to the surface, in particular, he no longer served as president of the Republic of Indonesia. Jokowi was discovered some time ago to meet a number of his legal teams in one of the restaurants in the Menteng region, Central Jakarta to discuss this issue. And finally Jokowi, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, decided to report this to the field of law in relation to the metropolitan police of Jakarta. However, before bringing this question to the police, Jokowi had already made an open assignment against the question of the question of false graduates. “We have made 2 times the conference which gave an open invitation to stop the issue of irresponsible diplomas,” Jokowi's lawyer Rivai Kusumangara told the Jakarta metropolitan police, Jakarta, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. So what makes Jokowi only signal the problem now to the police? Jokowi said he did not want to introduce himself to the police because he would have finished considering that he was no longer president of the Republic of Indonesia. “Yes, in the past, I still think that it has been completed, apparently, it is always extended, so that it is brought to the field of law,” Jokowi told the metropolitan police in Jakarta on Wednesday. According to him, this problem is actually light but must be brought in the field of law to make it clearer. “Yes, brought to the law of the law will be better, so that later, it will be clearer and clear,” he said. In his report, Jokowi also showed his diplomas which he had during his studies ranging from primary school high school to the Gadjah Mada (UGM) University Conference Yogyakarta. “Thus, Mr. Jokowi clearly showed the primary school diploma in primary school, from the undergraduate of the secondary school, until his courses diploma at the UGM, all were shown to investigators,” Yakup Hasibuan told Jokowi's legal team to the Jakarta metropolitan police, Jakarta.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://suaranusantara.com/nasional/107137/baru-sekarang-lapor-ke-polisi-soal-tudingan-ijazah-palsu-jokowi-beberkan-alasan-saya-pikir-sudah-selesai-ternyata-berlarut-larut/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos