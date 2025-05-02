Air Force One takes off





Watch: Air Force One arrives in Tuscaloosa with President Donald Trump

Update: 18:36 Cdt of May 1, 2025

University of Alabama. He should take the floor to the Coleman Coliseum around 7 p.m. with the president of Stuart Bell University and the former head coach of Crimson Tide, football coach Nick Saban. We have a live team coverage of preparations and the event. First, let's go to WVTM 13 Lisa Crane and Sheri Falk. I was going to say that the Weathers are good here at the Colosseum, but really its electric. It's really exciting here at the Colosseum. It becomes more congested and it becomes stronger. It is certainly. Of course, anticipation is, as you mentioned, electric that we are waiting for the arrival of President Trumps. He will be the first president in office to address a promotion here at the University of Alabama. And we are here in the center. The media surround us. Were going to give you our point of view. Were in the middle of the Colosseum, but we want to get started and give you a look at all graduates, their families and the teachers. Facitoral members. They have already started to accumulate here in the seats. As you can see, there were several hundred people online with us at 2:00 p.m. this afternoon. And you just look at a side of the stadium here. But really, there are so many people here. Of course, security is very tight all around the campus in anticipation of the arrival of the presidents. And just a reminder, you must have a ticket to enter. You do absolutely. Now President Trump is already on the way here right now. He is in the air right now. CHOPPER. Marine One came to the joint Andrews base less than an hour ago. Once he approached, the president went up on Air Force One, headed for Tuscaloosa. He should arrive at Tuscaloosa National Airport at 615, then arrive here at around 630 years. And of course, he will go immediately on stage. And there are several closed roads around the Colosseum. If you are in the region, you will see the barricades. You will see the flashing lights. Lots of police presence there, a lot of additional security. As you can imagine, when the free world leader comes to your city. ABSOLUTELY. So give yourself a lot of time to go to the region. We also heard companies around and posted on social networks that they prepared for it. They were informed of all safety measures and road closings in advance. YEAH. You know, everyone in the city is not enthusiastic about the visit of the presidents. There are demonstrations that currently occur in this area. And we want to go out at WVTM 13. Jarvis Robertson at Snow Hinton Park, where many people gathered to express their feelings about President Trump here this evening. Jarvis. YEAH. Chari. There are several dozen demonstrators here in Snow Park. You can see this, this demonstrator while holding a sign behind me at the moment, deadlind Trump again. In addition, you can see that there are several dozen behind me right now. This rally has just started. We have a speaker with the University of Alabama College of Democrats in the microphone talking to all these demonstrators. When he started talking, everyone began to hold back his protest panels. Many of them are not happy that President Donald Trump is here in Tuscaloosa today. In addition, I made that I saw the former American senator Doug Jones. He was shaking a few hands a few moments ago. He is part of this demonstration. In addition, the former American representative Beto Orourke. He will also speak here. Again, there are many people gathered here in Snow Park, ready to protest against Donald Trump. Were going to be here throughout time and were going to bring you more what they say at 6:00 am, bringing live to Tuscaloosa live. Im Jarvis Robertson, WVTM 13. Very good, Jarvis, thank you very much. Well, come back with you in a little while. Were going to go to Emma now. Shes at The Breaking News Desk with the news of another breakdown. Emma. YEAH. Lisa and Chari. So, this one is also in Tuscaloosa, but it is different from the one in which we have a jarvis. So I want to show you what saw now. One of our photojournalist is there. And a few moments ago, these demonstrators started walking. You can hear them do songs while they are also there, several of them holding panels, just as you have just seen the demonstration that Jarvis covers. NOW. This is in the region of Boulevard McFarland. Again, it is in Tuscaloosa, and you can see that several people protest against the presidents' speech. Now, again, it should start here in just a few hours. Again, people are there. Not everyone is on board with him. Talk to university. Back to you. ALL RIGHT. Thank you very much, Emma. As if you have just heard, you saw it. Not everyone is happy that the president comes to town. This definitively causes tensions among students. YEAH. WVTM 13 Zoe Blair spent a little time on campus today and really all this week to talk to students. And she now joins us live. Zoé, I know that many students have the impression that his visit is more a disturbance than an honor. That's right. You just saw this with what Jarvis showed us to Snow Hinton Park. Many demonstrators, but there are many students here who think it's an honor. It is obvious by the number of students who are trying to go to this event. I want to show you how many students are still trying to get into the doors. One of the biggest impacts here, obviously, whenever you have the commander -in -chief on campus, it will be security. The security was crazy here on campus all week. I am said that there are secret service cars parked in front of many houses in these students, you know, and we have also seen tons of police on campus today. I have seen officers of the Sheriffs of the county of Shelby, you know, many police officers from our whole region just here to make sure that the president and all the spectators here remain safe. You know, generally graduates are able to park in spaces in front of the Coleman Coliseum next to the Coleman Coliseum. But because of this security, they do what they can to keep this block of the trapped Colosseum. The graduates therefore had to park about half a thousand today and take a shuttle. This is why you saw so much. You know, each time you come to me, there were hundreds of people who walked behind me trying to go to this event because they had to park at about half a thousand. And, you know, I went through the scene here to Coleman Coliseum twice now, and I have never seen, never seen a beginning event like this one, this hunts, but also a lot of people here in Tuscaloosa who are excited and, you know, many students who walk here near us are on the way to the events here to hear the president talking. And as you said earlier, there are just students who protest and students who go to the event say they respect the right of these students to protest, but they think that the president's respect comes first. Now, all the students, you see trying to enter the building still, they have until 6:00 am to enter their seats of what we have been told. Would stay here and keep you informed and let you know if these security lines continue to go crazy, if it is a problem for them. I know it was a big problem in football matches when President Trump came last fall. Were going to stay here and keep up to date for the moment. Live Tuscaloosa Zoe Blair, WVTM 13. Very good. Thank you very much, Zoe. And of course, Zoe mentioned that his fairly hectic becomes even more eventful. So, if you have always left, there are policies that you need to know about security policies. The campus has its clear bag policy in place. There are metal detectors at the entrances, and there is a long list of these prohibited objects, including ammunition, drones, all kinds of weapons that you cannot bring. And these are the kind of obvious thing you know, you cannot bring. But there is a little less obvious. We have this list for you on our website, as well as a lot of parking information you may also need. But once the speeches start, they were really going to bring them to you. Live on WVTM 13 APP A

Watch: Air Force One arrives in Tuscaloosa with President Donald Trump

Update: 18:36 Cdt of May 1, 2025

President Donald Trump will deliver a historic speech on Thursday as part of the start weekend at the University of Alabama. Watch the video of the plane arriving in Tuscaloosa above. President of Trump for his time in Tuscaloosa includes: 4: 8 p.m. – 8 p.m. CDT CDT Coliseum6: 35 pm CDT – Arrival at Coleman Coliseum7 CDT – Discover the remarks at the University of Alabama Start7: 55 PM CDT – Leave Coleman Coliseum8: 05 PM CDT – Arrive at the national airport of Tuscaloosa8: 15 PM CDT – Leave Tuscaloosa National Airport for Palm Beach Airport Watch The plane picks up the joint base of the base and the base.

Andrews base base, md. –

President Donald Trump will deliver a historic speech as part of the start weekend at the University of Alabama on Thursday.

Watch the video of the plane arriving in Tuscaloosa above.

President Trump's calendar for his stay in Tuscaloosa includes:

16:20 CDT – Leave the joint Andrews base for Tuscaloosa National Airport6: 15 pm CDT – Arrival in Tuscaloosa National Airport6: 25 pm CDT – leave for Coleman Coliseum6: 35 pm CDT – Arrival at Coleman Coliseum7 PM CDT – Get back remarks at the University of Alabama commenting 7: 55 PM CDT – Lett Coleman Coliseum8: 05 pm Airport 8: 3 p.m. CDT – Leave Tuscaloosa National Airport for Palm Beach International Airport

Watch the plane take off from the joint Andrews base below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wvtm13.com/article/donald-trump-plane-live/64647469 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos