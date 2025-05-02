Politics
Who is flashing first to negotiate prices?
In the early hours of Thursday morning, the Chinese state media announced that the United States sought to initiate tariff negotiations with Beijing.
It was a news that the rest of the world was waiting to hear as surprisingly high prices – up to 245% on certain Chinese exports to the United States – gas trade between the two largest economies in the world, increasing the spectrum of a recession.
The administration of President Donald Trump used various channels to contact Beijing, according to an article on the weibo social media platform in Yuyuantian, an account affiliated with China Central Television (CCTV).
The declaration, which quoted anonymous people familiar with the issue, intervened less than a week after Trump said that conversations between the two nations were already underway, a suggestion of Beijing then denied.
“China does not need to speak in the United States,” Yuyuantantian said Thursday. “From the point of view of negotiations, the United States must be the most anxious party at present.”
The declaration follows a cycle of affimorations and refusals of the United States and China, because each party refuses to publicly initiate discussions.
The question is not whether the discussions will take place, but rather when, under what circumstances and at the request of which.
Play chicken
Experts characterize the fight as a chicken game between Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping, while the two men try to save the face while secretly pursuing a mutually beneficial result, namely a de -escalation of the trade war.
“I expect some of these round trips, because neither Washington nor Beijing want to seem to be the famous team,” said Ja Ian Chong, assistant professor of political science at the National University of Singapore.
“”[But] A de -escalation would be for the overall benefit of the two parties, there is therefore a primordial incentive to do so. “”
Wen-Ti Sung, a university member of the Australian Center on China in the world, says it differently: “It is as if two racing cars occurred: the one who will desert first will be considered the weakest of two parts. And at this stage, none of the parties wants to look soft.”
The chief who admits that he was the first to initiate tariff talks would be considered to be the one who compromises his position in the negotiations.
“The one who seems to be desperate loses a lever of negotiation,” explains Mr. Sung. “The two parts want to portray the other side as the most desperate.”
This particular impasse where the two parties are looking for the same result, but neither of them wants to be the first to suggest that he led to a tactic of “constructive ambiguity”: the deliberate use of language so vague that each party could undoubtedly claim to be in law.
It is this tactic that Mr. Sung points out as an explanation of the post Weibo by Yuyuantian.
“It is Beijing who tries to explore the possibility of using word games to create an exit ramp for both sides, so that they can gradually descend from this climbing spiral,” he said.
A way to escape this chicken game is when a third party intervenes, offering both sides an exit ramp. The other option, explains Mr. Sung, is a “much more loose understanding of what” the other side has stretched out “means”.
In this way, the side that happens first is capable of characterizing it as an answer rather than the first movement.
In the case of Trump and Xi, this would also mean that tariff negotiations could start with the two leaders claiming to have won a kind of victory in the trade war.
A victory at home
Optics here are important. As Mr. Chong points out, de -escalation is one thing, but another absolute priority for Trump and Xi is to “win a victory for their domestic audience”.
“Trump obviously wants to show that he has made the capitule of Beijing. And the People's Republic of China, Xi probably wants to show his own people and to the world that he could make Trump to become more reasonable and moderate and accommodating,” said Mr. Chong.
On the national level, the two leaders are faced with opposite winds induced by prices. Trump this week has struggled to repress the fears of a recession, as new data indicated that the US economy has contracted in the first quarter for the first time since 2022.
Meanwhile, XI – which, before the prices, was already fighting at low consumption, a real estate crisis and unemployment – must reassure the Chinese population that it can resist the trade war and protect an economy that has struggled to bounce after the pandemic.
“Both [Trump and Xi] Recognize that at this stage of the trade war, it will no longer be a win-win result for both parties, “said Sung.
“Trump admits that he is not going to get closer to what he wants, so he tries to find a point of concession where China can let him have just won, especially for domestic purposes.”
Although China is not revolt, he adds, “they are very stuck on the right price”.
For Xi, Mr. Sung described the situation as a “two -level game”.
“The Chinese part must manage the Bilateral American-Chinese negotiations, while Beijing National must save enough face so that the Chinese leadership can keep this story of” East gets up and the West is down “”, he says.
“A strike from east to west is not an East rising.”
At the time of writing this document, the United States has not denied China's claims that it tried to launch talks. But the fact that the two parties have now made this assertion indicates that there is “a kind of contact”, according to Mr. Chong.
“The two parties speak,” he said. “And this is a sign that there is a certain possibility that housing can be reached.”
But the beginning of negotiations does not mean that the American -Chinese relationship – which was difficult before Trump even kicked off a trade war – is about to be stabilized.
Mr. Chong does not hold his breath. On the one hand, he thinks that the “posture” suggests that the two parties have not reached the point “where they both try to seek a way out”.
“”[Each party] Can hope there are concessions on the other side, so they will have this dead end until they see which side flashes first. “”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cg419qw9g15o
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The State Department pushes America to the first program with China, Ukraine and Immigration
- Sudden mutations! Jokowi's former help is canceled to be a Pangkogabwilhan to replace Sutrisno's son
- FARAGE Claim Reformed British Election Gain begins the end of Tories | Local elections 2025
- SF Tennis and PickleBall -Reservations can cost you money soon
- Butter vs. plant oil: strike the right balance for a better life
- App State Football to organize Western Carolina in 2028
- Harry Prince said that King Charles does not want to talk and reconciliation with him | BBC News
- American actions destroy steep losses that followed Trumps release day
- The teacher says Trump lacks an important power tool
- Raise a tsunami alert after a huge earthquake that leads to evacuation operations in Chile and Argentina
- Trump says that he removes the status of exemption from Harvards tax
- JD VANCE praises the hard Modi negotiator, share the update of the India Trade Deal | Latest news from India