Who is flashing first to negotiate prices?

Getty images Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are both trying to save face the middle of spiral prices

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the Chinese state media announced that the United States sought to initiate tariff negotiations with Beijing. It was a news that the rest of the world was waiting to hear as surprisingly high prices – up to 245% on certain Chinese exports to the United States – gas trade between the two largest economies in the world, increasing the spectrum of a recession. The administration of President Donald Trump used various channels to contact Beijing, according to an article on the weibo social media platform in Yuyuantian, an account affiliated with China Central Television (CCTV). The declaration, which quoted anonymous people familiar with the issue, intervened less than a week after Trump said that conversations between the two nations were already underway, a suggestion of Beijing then denied. “China does not need to speak in the United States,” Yuyuantantian said Thursday. “From the point of view of negotiations, the United States must be the most anxious party at present.” The declaration follows a cycle of affimorations and refusals of the United States and China, because each party refuses to publicly initiate discussions. The question is not whether the discussions will take place, but rather when, under what circumstances and at the request of which.

Play chicken

Experts characterize the fight as a chicken game between Trump and Chinese chief Xi Jinping, while the two men try to save the face while secretly pursuing a mutually beneficial result, namely a de -escalation of the trade war. “I expect some of these round trips, because neither Washington nor Beijing want to seem to be the famous team,” said Ja Ian Chong, assistant professor of political science at the National University of Singapore. “”[But] A de -escalation would be for the overall benefit of the two parties, there is therefore a primordial incentive to do so. “” Wen-Ti Sung, a university member of the Australian Center on China in the world, says it differently: “It is as if two racing cars occurred: the one who will desert first will be considered the weakest of two parts. And at this stage, none of the parties wants to look soft.” The chief who admits that he was the first to initiate tariff talks would be considered to be the one who compromises his position in the negotiations. “The one who seems to be desperate loses a lever of negotiation,” explains Mr. Sung. “The two parts want to portray the other side as the most desperate.”

Getty images American retailers like Walmart, who are strongly relying on Chinese imports, have warned of price increases and empty shelves

This particular impasse where the two parties are looking for the same result, but neither of them wants to be the first to suggest that he led to a tactic of “constructive ambiguity”: the deliberate use of language so vague that each party could undoubtedly claim to be in law. It is this tactic that Mr. Sung points out as an explanation of the post Weibo by Yuyuantian. “It is Beijing who tries to explore the possibility of using word games to create an exit ramp for both sides, so that they can gradually descend from this climbing spiral,” he said. A way to escape this chicken game is when a third party intervenes, offering both sides an exit ramp. The other option, explains Mr. Sung, is a “much more loose understanding of what” the other side has stretched out “means”. In this way, the side that happens first is capable of characterizing it as an answer rather than the first movement. In the case of Trump and Xi, this would also mean that tariff negotiations could start with the two leaders claiming to have won a kind of victory in the trade war.

A victory at home

Optics here are important. As Mr. Chong points out, de -escalation is one thing, but another absolute priority for Trump and Xi is to “win a victory for their domestic audience”. “Trump obviously wants to show that he has made the capitule of Beijing. And the People's Republic of China, Xi probably wants to show his own people and to the world that he could make Trump to become more reasonable and moderate and accommodating,” said Mr. Chong. On the national level, the two leaders are faced with opposite winds induced by prices. Trump this week has struggled to repress the fears of a recession, as new data indicated that the US economy has contracted in the first quarter for the first time since 2022. Meanwhile, XI – which, before the prices, was already fighting at low consumption, a real estate crisis and unemployment – must reassure the Chinese population that it can resist the trade war and protect an economy that has struggled to bounce after the pandemic. “Both [Trump and Xi] Recognize that at this stage of the trade war, it will no longer be a win-win result for both parties, “said Sung. “Trump admits that he is not going to get closer to what he wants, so he tries to find a point of concession where China can let him have just won, especially for domestic purposes.” Although China is not revolt, he adds, “they are very stuck on the right price”.

Getty images The decrease in American-Chinese commerce harms both Chinese exporters and American buyers and consumers