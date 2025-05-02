



A Turkish court sentenced Swedish journalist on Wednesday from the insulting president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Joakim Medin received a suspended prison sentence of 11 months, said a media rights defense group, but he remains in detention pending the end of a separate trial for accusations related to terrorism. Medin, journalist of the Dagens daily, etc., was detained on March 27 when he arrived at Istanbul airport to cover the last months of national demonstrations which broke out after the arrest of the popular mayor of Istanbuls, Ekrem Imamoglu. The journalist was imprisoned a few days later, accusations of Insult Erdogan and members of the Kurdistan Off-La-Loi workers or PKK. No trial date has been set for his second trial, where he could incur a maximum of nine years in prison. Medin, who is detained in Istanbuls in Marmara prison, joined audience on Wednesday in the capital, Ankara, via a video conference system. The accusations brought against him were based on an investigation launched by the Ankara prosecutors' office in a rally in Stockholm on January 11, 2023, which was assisted by supporters of the PKK and included an effigy of Erdogan suspended at his feet. According to the Turkish communications department of presidents, the prosecutor's office identified 15 suspects, including Medin, who had organized, participated or covered the event. He said Medin would also have facilitated communication between PKK and the media. During the opening hearing, Medin reported multiple violations of his fundamental rights during the first stages of his detention, including the right to access a translator, a lawyer and consular services, according to the Media and Law Studies Association, or MLSA, which observed the procedure. He denied that he was present at the rally. “The indictment begins with a demonstration which I did not attend and includes messages (social media) that I have not shared,” quoted the MLSA as saying in court. “On January 11, 2023, a small group of activists organized a demonstration in front of the town hall, suspended an effigy of Erdogan upside down,” continued the journalist. “I was not there – I worked in Germany at the time. I had no knowledge of this event and I made no audience on social networks on this subject.” In Sweden, the wife of Medins, Sofie Axelsson, expressed his relief about suspended sentence, but also described the trial as very strange, according to Dagens, etc. Its editor -in -chief, Andreas Gustavsson, said that the outcome of the trial was “absurd” but also a “victory” which would allow the journalist “to return home and his wife Sofie Axelsson faster”. The PKK led a 40 -year -old insurrection in Türkiye, which cost tens of thousands of lives and is appointed a terrorist organization by Ankara and its Western allies. An initiative of peace between the Turkish state and the PKK was launched in October, and the organization declared a cease-fire in early March after a call to do so by its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan.

