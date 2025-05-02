Marco Rubio, secretary of everything





Secretary of State. Interim administrator of the American agency for international development. Interim archivist for the National Archives and Records Administration. And now the interim advisor of the national security of President Trump. Like a Christmas tree adorned with brilliant ornaments of each shape and size, Marco Rubio, 53, accumulated four titles starting with his confirmation as secretary of state on January 20, the same day that Mr. Trump took an office. This could very well be a record in modern history of the American government. And this adds to the success of immigrants who is at the heart of the story of Mr. Rubio, a former Florida senator whose father worked as a bartender and mother worked as a cleaning lady after leaving Cuba for the United States. But the proliferation of titles raises questions on the question of whether Mr. Rubio can play a substantial role in the administration if he juggles all these positions, in particular under a president who avoids the traditional functioning of the government and who appointed a business friend, Steve Witkoff, as a special interview which manages the most sensitive diplomacy.

Trump announced Thursday afternoon Mr. Rubios in a most recent position in a social media position, a surprise turn during the first big upheaval of the staff of this administration. The president had just mentioned Michael Waltz of the employment of the national security advisor of the White House as well as Mr. Waltz Deputy, Alex Wong. In the same position, Trump said Waltz would now be his candidate to be an ambassador of the United Nations. The appointment of Mr. Rubios to another job as if he had been cloned in a science fiction film of Grade B was so sudden that Tammy Bruce, the spokesperson for the State Department, learned about it when a journalist read Mr. Trumps social media at a regular television press conference. Yes, it is therefore the miracle of modern technology and social media, said Ms. Bruce. So it's an exciting moment here. Pressing to try to explain the events that take place in real time, Ms. Bruce said: we have seen him in the White House several times a week, her close work relationship day by day with the president. They were clearly in an environment where they got to know very well. The fact that Mr. Rubio now leads four bodies is a sign not only of the trust imposed on him by Mr. Trump, but also of the close relationship he has with Susie Wiles, the veteran political operator who is Mr. Trump's chief of staff.

Of course, having four jobs also raises more practical problems: Does Mr. Rubio get a bump of pay? Will he have time to jump all over the world to make diplomacy? How will he delegate his functions? There are some sort of previous ones. From 1973 to 1975, Henry Kissinger occupied two of Mr. Rubios, Secretary of State and National Security Advisor, in an experience considered as a failure. In Trump's current administration, two officials, Kash Patel, director of the FBI, and Daniel Driscoll, army secretary, were both leaders of the alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives while serving in their larger posts. But it could be more relevant to look outside the United States for examples. Xi Jinping, chief of Chinas, is secretary general of the Communist Party, President of China and president of the Central Military Commission still a job short of Mr. Rubios Tally. The Senate unanimously confirmed Mr. Rubio as Secretary of State. But he entered the other jobs in controversial circumstances. Trump dismissed the chief archivist, Colleen Shogan, in early February in an apparent reprisals against the National Archives and Records Administration. The agency's leaders had raised concerns about Mr. Trumps who clings to the boxes of classified documents at his home in Florida after leaving her duties in 2021, although Ms. Shogan was not involved in this episode. Four days before the dismissal of Ms. Shogans, Mr. Rubio announced that he was the acting administrator of the USAID, as Elon Musk, the billionaire councilor of Mr. Trump, and Pete Marocco, appointed politics in the State Department, stretched the agency. Mr. Marocco and the members of Mr. Musks-Slashing Task Force did the daily work of the agency to a bullet, cut contracts and dismiss thousands of employees, but Mr. Rubio signed the moves.

Mr. Rubio moves the remains of the agency in the State Department. Last week, he published a chart On its reorganization of the planned department which shows it to keep the title of the administrator of the USAID. Even before Mr. Trump appointed the best diplomat / archivist / archivist / assistant agency administrator to be an active advisor to national security, some analysts stressed problems with Mr. Rubio occupying all these positions. Occupying two roles (or in the case of Rubios, three) both is never ideal leading government agencies and programs is an important task that requires attention and concentration, said a job On the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics site in Washington, a government surveillance group in March. But Rubios current positions are particularly worrying. The writer, Gabriella Cantor, underlined the obvious conflict of interest: the archivist is supposed to ensure that other federal agencies, including the two Rubio, are also in the lead, preserve the files. Now, with the addition of the National Security Council of the White House, it becomes more thorny. As for the question of the salary (or wages) of Mr. Rubios, the State Department did not answer when asked on Thursday afternoon. Michael Crowley Contributed reports.

