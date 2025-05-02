Under Trump, actions have the worst start for a presidential term since 1974





One hundred days of President Trump. Seventy days of trading on the financial markets. Thirty-two days of losses. Over 6.5 billions of dollars suffered from the value of public companies.

For the financial markets, the 7% drop in the S&S 500 is the worst start for a presidential term since Gerald R. Ford succeeded Richard M. Nixon in August 1974 after the Watergate scandal. The ignition is even worse than when the technological bubble broke out at the turn of the century, and George W. Bush inherited a market already in free fall.

On the other hand, Trump inherited a economy on a solid basis and a stock market from one record to another.

This quickly changed when Mr. Trump unveiled his sequence of prices marked on April 2 and not the first new import taxes announced by his administration, but by far the most radical. Volatility broke out. Wall Street has frantically started to fight against the economic consequences of the politicians of new governments.

The S&P 500 dropped more than 10% in two days, a drop comparable to some of the worst days of the sale induced by the pandemic in March 2020 and, before that, the financial crisis in 2008.

Actions have been stabilized since, but shock waves of the deployment of the chaotic rate continue to send tremors via the global financial system.

Some investors have questioned the role of the United States at the heart of this financial system and the security of nations assets during periods of market troubles, threatening the long-standing market order.

There are still optimists who note that market disorders have finally seemed to encourage Mr. Trump to retreat on his steepest prices. But for many investors, even the hopes of commercial transactions, tax reductions and deregulation, a return to more pro-enterprise policies on the agenda of presidents remain tainted by pure uncertainty about what could happen else.

This is a very unstable situation, said Michael Purves, director of investments at Tallbacken Capital.

Promises of prosperity to come

It didn't start like that.

One month after Mr. Trumps' term, the S&P 500 won a record. Investors were encouraged by the apparently unlimited potential of artificial intelligence and a new president who had campaigned in a pro-growth program.

Addressing the future investment Initiative Institute in Miami on February 19, Trump assured investors of economic prosperity in advance.

There is no better place on earth than the current and future United States of America under a certain president named Donald J. Trump, he said.

The investors were jubilant. There was so much optimism in the air, said Todd Ahlsten, director of investments at Parnass Investments, adding that there were few warning panels on the horizon.

In a day after Mr. Trumps' speech, however, inflation concerns began to weigh on the market, intensifying in early March with the announcement of 25% of prices on Mexico and Canada. Economists expect rates, which is a tax on imports paid by the importer, lead to higher prices for consumers and businesses.

Investors, who formerly believed that Mr. Trumps, the aggressive campaign speaks of commercial imbalances would not become political, suddenly confronted a new reality. The president was serious about imposing prices, and he was ready to risk a stock market to achieve his objectives.

Investors were still not prepared for what came afterwards.

A huge change in the paradigm

The announcement of two -digit prices on countries around the world prompted the worst two -day sale for the S&P 500 since March 2020. The difference this time was that the slide was in direct response to government policy.

It was a quick sale, especially if we consider that there was no external shock like the pandemic, said Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens College of the University of Cambridge and the former director general of Pimco, one of the largest asset managers in the world.

Economists began to ring the alarm that the economy, which had regularly experienced employment growth, as inflation is reducing, was now heading for a much sharper slowdown. The administration raised the shoulders of the stock slide again. Investors rushed to protect their portfolios from new losses.

The American economy has gone from the celebration of economic exceptionalism to concerns that it slips into stagflation or recession, said Dr. El-Erian. It is a huge change in the most important paradigm in the world.

The week before entry into force, the prices should come into force, the Nasdaq composite index rich in technology and the Russell 2000 index of small businesses which tend to be more a barometer of the perspectives of the economy than much larger multinational companies had fallen into the bear markets.

A lowering market, in which an index falls to 20% of its peak, is rare. When you occur, it is a marker of extremely investor pessimism. In this case, analysts and economists say that it is on the direction of the economy in response to the prices. It is a line in the sand for a sale turning into a sustained market.

When the markets closed on April 8 the day before the prices which were to take effect, the S&P 500 fell 18.9% below its February summit. The market continuing to fall to a lower market while the prices entered into force the next morning, Trump announced a 90 -day break for the most punitive prices of all countries except China. The actions have gathered, the S&P 500 recorded its best day since 2008.

Alarm ringtones through the financial system

But it was not the stock market which, according to Mr. Trump, had made him blink.

This same week, something strange has happened both in bond and monetary markets. As a rule, during troubles, investors around the world are looking for American assets as a source of reliability and security. They buy dollars and the debt of the American government, generally pushing the value of each.

This is what happened when the stock market initially dropped. But in the days preceding the prices, the government's obligations and the US government have also started to fall, triggering alarms at Wall Street.

Merchants have described a feeling of panic and fear as prices have dropped, sending yields.

The 30 -year -old treasure bond began the week with a yield of just over 4.3%. In the trading of the day overnight before the entry into force of the prices, the yield indicating the loan cost for the United States government exceeded 5%. It was a huge decision on a market that generally moves through hundredths of a percentage point every day.

The bond market is very delicate, Trump pointed out

The merchants have stressed the technical thresholds that have been raped on the bond market, triggering a series of sales from different computer -oriented trading strategies that buy and automatically sell depending on the predefined programming.

Then, the sale has grown, some analysts claiming that unusual movements were a sign that acute investors in American assets in the middle of chaos caused by prices.

American exceptionalism is rooted in the idea that the United States plays a central role in the global financial markets, where the dollar is reserve currency and that the debt of nations underpins the loan at national and international level. This very notion, according to analysts, has become vulnerable.

In the middle of chaos, Trump also increased the attacks on the people and the institutions that underpin exceptionalism, such as Jerome H. Powell, president of the Federal Reserve, whose independence helps support the confidence of investors in the American markets.

The president was unhappy that Mr. Powell did not reduce interest rates, even if the latter warned that this could fuel inflation. Although many investors also aspire at lower rates, it is more important for them than the Fed maintains its independence.

More Yo-Yo prices?

Since April 9, there had been a change in the tone of the administration.

Officials have promoted what they say they have been positive commercial negotiations that took place behind the scenes.

Even when the claims of talks are repulsed to be composed, as in the case of China, investors have seized that the White House is trying to give the market something to encourage.

However, few are ready to bet on what happens next.

A bond banker from an American bank said that his team was no longer making commercial decisions with a time horizon of up to six months, as was the case last year. Instead, uncertainty forced him to make decisions from week to week, with many things dependent on the possible level of prices that may not be known for weeks or even months.

Economic data will be closely monitored for signs that prices set up. Profits reports will continue to be embarrassed for signs that prices hit Street Main.

Then it will be July and the end of the 90 -day break that will put the prices and the merger of the markets pending.

If the administration soon moderates the pricing policy and the Abate tariff uncertainty, sustainable damage could be modest or negligible, said James Egelhof, economist at BNP Paribas. He said that he had a growing time answering customer questions about what a potential economic slowdown might look like if pricing uncertainty persists.

If we continue on a route where the prices behave like a yo-yo, by climbing, then below, then again, then this uncertainty is not going, and it will have a paralyzing effect on companies in particular, he said.

Stressing this uncertainty again on Wednesday, Trump pushed the blame for the current market bustle on his predecessor.

This is the Bidens stock market, no Trumps, wrote Mr. Trump on Truth Social. I did not take over before January 20. The prices will start to launch soon and companies are starting to move to the United States in record numbers.

Be patient !! He added.

