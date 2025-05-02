Free IMRAN to Unite Nation, explains PTI – Journal





Islamabad: While tensions degenerate with India, the PTI demanded an immediate release from its founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan to unite the nation.

The request was made at a joint meeting of the political committee and the basic committee of the parties which held Thursday to deliberate completely on the political and security situation in force of the country.

The central information secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram said that the party had expressed serious concerns about the climbing of the national security situation and the absence of credible leadership at a time when the country faced serious external threats.

He said that the PTI had demanded an immediate and unconditional release of the imprisoned PTI founder Imran Khan, stressing that his leadership was not only essential but also vital for the survival and cohesion of the Pakistani nation at the moment decisive.

According to him, the ability of the founders of the PTI to mobilize and unite the nation, the credibility on national security and its unshakeable determination was unrivaled.

He continued by saying that the silence and the maintenance of the founder of the PTI in isolation at such a critical moment was not only a mistake of justice, but an enmity towards the State and the people.

The PTI chief also said that in the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modis, India led by the extremist ideology of the RSS has become a growing threat to regional peace. We unequivocally condemn these ambitions of war and expansionists who end regional stability.

Mr. Akram said that, in contrast striking with the inaction of governments, the hero of Balakot, Imran Khan, demonstrated the unrivaled courage and the clarity of the prison. He said that despite being subject to almost two years of unfair imprisonment and denied access to a legal advisor and his family, Imran Khan remained the only voice constantly defending the sovereignty of Pakistans and calling for national unity.

He also said that Imran Khan had specified: Peace is our priority, but it should not be confused with weakness.

