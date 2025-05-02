Cups on benefits will harm the Red Wall communities the most harsh, reveals research





Rachel Reevance plans to reduce billions of pounds to disability payments will hit red walls communities The hardest part, according to new research. This decision presents a risk for work, which has won many of its traditional heart seats in the general elections in recent years, Having lost them against the Conservatives of Boris Johnsons in 2019. The northeast and northwest of England should be the hardest shot. The 10 main most sustained constituencies are located in the two regions and all are in the red wall, notably Bootle, Birkenhead and Hartlepool, a ratio of the Think Tank Health Equity North. Rachel Reevass Welfare Cuts will have an impact on the polling station (PA) The areas that will be the least affected include Theresa Mays former district of Maidenhead. The cuts were extremely controversial. When the modifications were announced by the Chancellor last month, the Department of Labor and Pensions (DWP) estimated that 400,000 less people are eligible for personal independence payments (PIP), which are not linked to work, but designed to help with additional costs incurred due to a handicap. Due to changes, 250,000 people will be driven into poverty, including 50,000 childrenaccording to the own analysis of governments. The reflection report revealed that the less affected constituencies would lose more than 20 million each year of the policy alone. The constituencies with the highest losses also have the weakest expectations of life, which, according to the researchers, means that health inequalities are likely to widen even more. Clare Bambra, professor of public health at the University of Newcastle, said: the areas that will lose the most of this proposal have already been decimated by austerity, the covid and the cost of living. They have good health that other regions and their local services and savings are already in difficulty. The losses of this risk increase the situation for all those who live in these disadvantaged constituencies. Parliament cannot risk rushing proposals like these without fully considering how they affect local areas which are already in difficulty. Another of the authors, Dr. Natalie Bennett, of the University of Sheffield, said: the government has already indicated the broad impact that these changes have on the country, if they are approved. By breaking down the figures by the region, the report clearly indicates that the communities of the North will feel the effects of these changes more in -depth than the other regions of the country. This will not only have an effect on the amount that the persons concerned can spend in the local economy, but also increase the pressure on their mental and physical health. A DWP spokesperson said that he was creating a sustainable social protection system that provides appropriate support to help sick and disabled people to break barriers, unlock labor, stimulate the standard of living and develop the economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.news.yahoo.com/reeves-benefits-cuts-hit-red-230100195.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos