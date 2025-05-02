Trump's trade policy offers the EU an unexpected opportunity if it can catch it – politico





This is particularly true for countries that share similar values ​​and interests with the EU, such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, South Korea and Australia, but there is also a chance to strengthen trade relations with others. Discussions are already underway with India, and the opportunities to balance trade with China, which has been seriously affected by American sanctions, also emerges.

According to economists from the European Central Bank (ECB), the expansion of trade with third countries like this could however compensate for the impact of the conflict with the United States, there is also a catch. Europe will not become an attractive partner simply because it is reliable and avoids unpredictable and unpredictable decisions. A strong economy is essential to train successful partnerships, unfortunately, the EU does not have one today.

After the alarming competitiveness report of the former BCE president, Mario Draghi, who was widely accepted in the European Parliament, EU leaders seem reluctant to implement the necessary changes. Paradoxically, one of the reasons for this could be slightly positive economic growth blocks, supported by higher state expenditure in Germany and an increase in defense expenses in a large part of the block, according to the European principle of purchase.

But it is a fatal error to believe that it will solve the problem. These measures increase debt and temporary incentives cannot replace the fundamental reforms that Draghi has taken.

This is precisely what the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, referred when she said that the American rates presented a unique opportunity for Europe to take her destiny in her own hands, which was missing on the agenda. | Ronald Wittek / Efe via EPA

In addition, the fear that leaders will put these changes on the back burner is very real, as was obvious at the recent European Council meeting, where the main economic program has just simplified legislation, try to reduce energy prices and create a savings and investment union. Focus on such regulatory changes which mainly aim to reduce the risk of paperwork which eclipse the substantial reforms necessary for the benefit of the economy of Europe.

The meeting program of meetings also avoided the most important reform subjects, and discussions were lacking in clear substance which could make rapid improvements. For example, there was no mention of the countries supporting the facilitation agreements for the exchanges contained or reforms such as the abolition of obstacles to the single market.

