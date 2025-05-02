Erdogan says that Syrian Kurdish demand for autonomy is nothing more than a dream

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed the demands of Syrian Kurds on Wednesday for partial autonomy under a decentralized Syrian government as nothing more than a dream. The junta who currently controls Damascus was not receptive either for Kurdish ambitions for independence.

The question of a federal structure is nothing more than a raw dream. He has no place in the reality of Syria, Erdogan sneezed to journalists while returning to Ankara for a summit With the Italian government in Rome.

Erdogan advised Kurds not to dream of a federal structure or to make decisions that will threaten the region, but rather take measures that will serve the stability of the region.

We will not allow any forced structure just beyond our other than a unified borders, he said.

The Turkish president responded to a meeting between Kurdish political groups from Syria, Iraq and Turkey on Saturday. The conference produced a joint declaration calling for a solution just for the Kurdish question in Syria as a decentralized democratic state.

The Kurds have declared that such an arrangement would contribute to the construction of a new Syria which welcomes all its people without exclusion or marginalization of one of its components, far from unilateral domination in thought and practice.

The fact of not resolving the Kurdish issue in Syria will lead to instability, and rights, democracy and justice will be made without meaning in the future of Syria. Oppression and tyranny will rather be the decisive characteristic of this future, one of the Kurdish officials who participated in the conference warned.

What the Kurds said, in substance, is that they do not wish to be governed by the jihadist military government which seized power in Damascus after reversal Bashar al-Assad dictator in December.

The chief of this so-called temporary government, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, is a former Al-Qaeda officer, and the militant group he commanded, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), began as al-Qaedas franchise in Syria.

Sharaa claims that he and his organization have delivered a new sheet and wish to govern Syria in a responsible and inclusive manner. The Kurdish conference quoted on Saturday Sharaas proper to establish an inclusive transitional government which would reflect Syrian diversity in its call for autonomy in the Northeast territory, the Kurds call Rojava.

Shara rejected This request Sunday, denouncing the concept of decentralized government as a threat to national unity.

We clearly reject any attempt to impose a partition or create separatist cantons under the terms of federalism or self-autonomy without national consensus. The unity of Syrian territory and its people is a red line, said the Sharaas office.

The Damascus Government signed a agreement In March, to put all the armed forces under the command of the central government, fits into the national bureaucracy and help control the last remains of the pro-Assad forces in Syria.

Sharaa wants a unified power, while Erdogan sees each Kurdish with a firearm as a threat to Turkish national security. Turkey has long maintained the Kurdish militia supported by the United States, the YPG, is nothing other than a wing of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), a violent Kurdish separatist organization in Türkiye. The government of Erdogans has led several incursions to Syria and has combined questionable Islamist forces among the Syrian rebellion, to keep the Kurds away from the turkey border.

Turkey has declared Strong support for the Sharaas government. Part of this enthusiastic support is based on the Sharaa bringing under control the YPG, the homeless and other Kurdish armed groups, so that Turkey feels more safe.

The Kurds, like many Western leaders, considered the promises of sharaas of unity and tolerance with suspicion, and the homeless expressed its reluctance to decompose its independent command structure, even if it agrees to support the government in Damascus.

The homeless continues to fight skirmishes with the military allies of turkey in Syria and Turkey continues to attack Kurdish positions in northeast Syria, even after the PKK declared a cease-fire with Turkey in early March.

Kurds and members of other Syrian minority groups, said THE New York Times (Nyt) Tuesday that they still do not trust the government in Damascus, especially since it has become so friendly with Turkey.

Al-Sharaa and the new government want to control all of Syria. And of course, they dream of controlling all of our regions. But it is very difficult, the politician Kurdish Badran Kurdi told the NOW.