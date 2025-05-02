BJP Hostile Takeover of Rahuls Caste Census Card signals a new political argument

One eye on terrorism policy, the other eye on caste policy. If the first looked through the border, the other was trained in the Bihar who went to the polls later this year. This, in a word, explained how, in the midst of the tension through the control line, the Union's cabinet found the time to deliberate on the list of caste on Wednesday and to be part of the next population census. Those who expected a surgical strike on Pakistan rather obtained a decision which was projected as a surgical strike against the Congress, which was at the forefront to demand a caste census.

The congress has lost a short time to claim credit. “Rahul Gandhi offers, the implementation Revanth Reddy, Narendra Modi Suit” was a video article published by the office of the chief minister of Telangana, pointing to the caste investigation which was undertaken in the state earlier this year. Reddy judged the way Gandhi's “vision has become a policy even in opposition”. The party wanted to highlight this, but for the relentless pressure exerted by the Congress and Rahul Gandhi in particular, the BJP would never have agreed to include a caste column in the census. Until 2011, enumerators only asked that if the individual was a SC or a ST and did not include details on other castes.

For more than two years, the request for a caste census has been a basic regime for Rahul Gandhi speeches. He met with partial success in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 when the Congress managed to push the BJP on the back, which gives the impression that he was not too enthusiastic about the idea of ​​counting the Indians according to their caste. “”Jo Karega Jaat Ki Baat, Usko Marunga LaatNitin Gadkari, BJP's main leader, said during a convening ceremony as recently as March of this year.

But Gadkari's height was not synchronized with the way the first two of the BJP thought. The hammering of Rahul Gandhi to the sub-statement of marginalized castes in the upper levels of the Indian bureaucracy had a negative impact on the BJP in Lok Sabha's polls in the summer of 2024.Jitni aabadi, utna haq'(Just according to the population) War combined with innuendo according to which the reluctance of the BJP was linked to its alleged design to remove the reserves, played its role in the choice of the voter within the EVM stand. The BJP found itself below 272-marchs by 30 seats, while the congress almost doubled from 47 to 99. More worrying for the BJP was the total of the Uttar Pradesh, which went from 64 to 36 years while the force of the opposition increased from 16 to 43 seats.

By kissing the land of the caste seriously, daring as he seemed, Rahul Gandhi tried to project himself as different from his father, the late Rajiv Gandhi or even the Prime Ministers in the past. That he was ready to go through the conversation. And as evidence of pudding was in consumption, he underlined the survey of the castes undertaken in Bihar when the congress was in power with Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. Spider canvases were requested to be authorized for a caste investigation in Karnataka ten years ago. The investigation into the Caste de Telangana has become the city's speech. Despite political pull-ups and pressures of so-called caste forward, the party said it was attached to the abolition of the 50% ceiling on the country's reserves.

But why did the BJP withdraw this hats rabbit when the atmosphere of the nation is very different post-pahalgamme? The surveys reveal that the decision was underway since Modi 3.0 was sworn in.

During September 2024, just after the Center’s NDA government ended 100 days in power, eminent leaders of the BJP who were among the governments in different states were informed that the management envisaged such a decision. He showed that the BJP realized that if Kamandal's policy had almost followed its course with the completion of the RAM temple in Ayodhya, Mandal's policy still had steam. They realized that if the Congress decision to openly adopt the reservations would openly lead to significant political adjustments south of Vindhyas, this could lead to a much more powerful tectonic change in political power in the Hindi heart. If the BJP, which has a large number of OBC leaders in its mixture, should take the social engineering experience of the Congress Party, it had no other choice than to make a hostile takeover of the Congress model.

In addition, although the caste of the caste inquiry did not affect the sensitive string with the electorate for the congress in Haryana, Delhi and Maharashtra during the assembly elections, the BJP decision shows that it suspects the Bihar and the Uttar Pradesh, later in 2027, could be a different fish bouette where the caste could decide in a more determining way. Even in a state like the Tamil Nadu which goes to the polls in summer 2026, the caste of a person governs how their index works on the EVM.

Has the BJP's decision withdrawn the bite from the Congress Political Stock? Yes and no. Many will now depend on the way in which Congress takes him to the people. The simple fact of saying that the BJP copied the Congress script will not cut ice with the voters. The challenge for Gandhi would be to show both Telangana and Karnataka, where Congress is in power, that he can really transfer power to marginalized communities. This will lead to a ferocious decline in other dominant caste and influential groups, as is already obvious in Karnataka.

From the point of view of the BJP, it was probably the best time to quietly include the list of the caste on the agenda, because the nation is currently for one eye, a Pok for a Pahalgam mode. The more difficult will be to demonstrate that the party is indeed married at the idea of ​​the equality of the castes. India cannot afford another time vice-president of Singh in the early 1990s when the Mandal report recommendations were accepted to reduce political competitors to the size.

(The views expressed in this opinion article are those of the author)

Posted on: May 1, 2025

Settle