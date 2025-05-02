



Chinese citizens, while largely maintaining an unfavorable vision of the United States, mainly support friendly and peaceful relations and are wary of using military force to meet with Taiwan, according to a new investigation. The Carter Centers China Focus initiative, in collaboration with Professors of Emory University, interviewed nearly 2,500 Chinese respondents at the end of the summer of 2024. study offers a rare overview of Chinese public opinion on foreign policy. The survey revealed that despite less than 25% with a favorable vision of the United States, 69% of those questioned declared that they support friendly links with the United States while a majority opposed an energetic reunification with Taiwan, a plurality (33.5%) indicated in a distinct question that if the force was necessary, it should be used in the next 5 years. While a plurality (33.1%) of Chinese respondents had an unfavorable opinion on the United States, a Pew Research Survey From May 2024, a much higher percentage 81% of Americans had an unfavorable vision of China. According to Pew Research, only 6% of Americans consider Beijing, while the overwhelming majority of the Americans consider the second economy of the world as a rival or an enemy. Regarding relations with Beijing with Moscow, the Carter Center survey found that Chinese respondents were very favorable, 80% saying that they had confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin to respect the interests of China. In addition, 66% agreed that “it remains in the national interest of China to support Russia’s operation in Ukraine, although 58% of this group supported the diplomatic end of the conflict, and only 8% supported the supply of weapons to Russia. Most respondents supported the informed influence by Beijing in Asia. In April, for example, Chinese and Philippine troops Flags placed On a disputed group of sand banks, called Sandy Cay, in the Southern China Sea. According to the survey, 81% of the Chinese public estimates that the Philippines (and Vietnam) should cease such activities which question Chinese regional sovereignty. In addition, a plurality (36%) said that China should intervene militarily when it has been asked how Beijing should react to Japan which potentially changes the “pacifist” constitution after the country's second world war to allow offensive military actions. When asked how China should react to South Korea by developing its own nuclear weapons, 26% supported diplomatic protest, while the same number, 26%, favored military intervention. With regard to border disputes from China with India, 80% of those questioned were in favor of the aggressive detention of its border demands, despite the signature of Beijing and New Delhi Tension transformation At the end of 2024. From your site items Related items on the web

