



New Delhi: The senior congress official, Shashi Tharoor, shared photos on Thursday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi de Thiruvananthapuram while he welcomed him in his constituency.

“Despite delays from Delhi's dysfunctional airport, managed to land in Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he arrived in my constituency,” wrote the Congress MP while sharing photos in which he was seen to welcome Modi Modi with a warm handshake.

“Pending its official commissioning of Vizhinjam, a project with which I am proud to have been involved since its creation,” he wrote.

PM Modi will officially command the Vizhinjam International Seaport Friday, marking an important step in Indias Maritime Journey and placing the Kerala on the world trade card.

Located in the District of Thiruvananthapuram, Vizhinjam is India for the first dedicated deep water transhipment port. Developed in a public-private partnership by Adani ports And Special Economic Zone LTD (APSEZ), the RS 8 867-Crora project should considerably improve the management capacity of India goods and reduce dependence on foreign ports like Colombo.

Before the inauguration, the chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, said in a position on X that the port represents the largest investment ever made by an Indian state in a port project, with two thirds of the costs borne by the Kerala government. He described commissioning as a “historic moment” and a “new chapter” in India maritime development.

Vizhinjams Strategic location, 10 sea kilometers from a key international shipping route and naturally deep waters, which makes it ideal for accommodating large container ships. Until now, 75% of India transhipment traffic has been managed abroad, causing exchange losses. Vizhinjam aims to change this by recovering a substantial part of this traffic.

The port has Indias First Semi-Automated Operations, with traffic management compatible with AI developed with Iit Madras, fully automated garden cranes and full-fledged cranes. Its deepest laundry breeze of the country provides for almost three kilometers and is 28 meters high.

The test operations began in July 2024 and the complete commercial operations began in December. More than 272 large ships accosted the port during this phase, with more than 550,000 containers.

Vizhinjam has already produced significant gains, in particular by being part of the Jade service operated by MSC, the largest maritime company in the world. The port is now sharing routes with world hubs like Shanghai, Singapore and Busan. The Cargos on this road will sail from Singapore to Vizhinjam before heading for ports in Spain and Italy.

The first phase of development completed, the second crore of RS 10,000 RS and entirely funded by Adani Portsis should be completed by 2028, bringing an annual capacity to 3 million EMS.

Plans are also underway to transform Vizhinjam into a multimodal logistics center, with direct road connectivity via NH-66, Keralas First Cloverleaf Régange and an upcoming railway link with the national network.

The Vizhinjam International Maritime Port, now operational, is praised as a major step in India's attempt to become global maritime power.

